John-Andrew Morrison, Matt Saldivar, And More To Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

NEW MUSICAL! PLATINUM DREAMS BY GARY WILLIAM FRIEDMAN AND STEVIE HOLLAND, WITH JUSTIN SARGENT & GEN PARTON-SHIN! - JANUARY 30 AT 7:00 PM

Join us at 54 Below for the world premiere concert presentation of the new musical Platinum Dreams. Created by award-winning composer Gary William Friedman (The Me Nobody Knows, Taking My Turn, TV's "The Electric Company") and acclaimed and award-winning recording artist/writer Stevie Holland (Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter), Platinum Dreams was conceived utilizing the scores from Friedman's and Will Holt's Broadway/Off-Broadway shows Platinum and Sunset (plus new songs by Holland and Friedman).

Set in 1977 with a score encompassing '70s rock, '40s big-band, and a contemporary theatre sound, the show tells the story of LILA HALLIDAY, a musical movie star of the 1940's who's hoping to make a comeback by recording her first solo album, DAN HARDIN, a hot rock 'n' roll star looking to keep his relevance on the charts, and JAMIE STILES, a record producer/studio owner who's also DAN's former writing partner and former lover. Destiny brings together three disparate, talented people with their own agendas and how they ultimately grow to accept each other and go on with their lives and fulfill their dreams.

The early shows Platinum and Sunset are rich with theater lore and include legendary names like Tommy Tune, Joe Layton, Alexis Smith, Tammy Grimes, and Bruce Vilanch.

The full musical score will be performed with some contextual dialogue (book-held), in what is sure to be an unforgettably entertaining and historic evening!

Cast includes Stevie Holland as Lila Halliday, Justin Sargent as Dan Hardin, and Gen Parton-Shin as Jamie Stiles.

Directed by Joe Barros and music directed by Jason Wetzel, with Danny Weller on bass and Alex Wyatt on drums, Gary William Friedman as music consultant and produced by 150 Music with Lyle Saunders.

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS 2013: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO THE SONGS OF 10 YEARS AGO, FEAT. KERI RENE FULLER, ALYSSA WRAY, & MORE! - JANUARY 30 AT 9:30 PM

Get ready to "Scream & Shout" for your favorite Broadway performers and cabaret's finest as we transport you back in time to 2013. The 2010's forever changed pop music, and we are back again to celebrate! This series "Started From The Bottom" with a stellar sold-out journey back in time with 2012's hottest pop anthems, and 54 Below is back for round two! You'll be sure to "Roar" for this one-night-only performance and unleash your inner 2013 self, commemorating the music that made us.

Featuring Naima Andreana Alakham, Leanne Antonio, Khem Balram, Enmanuel (Manie) Delarosa, Keri René Fuller, Kalonjee Gallimore, Max Heitmann, Autumn Hurlbert, Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Emily Rose Lyons, Matt Manuel, Andrew Maroney, Tyler McCall, Henry Platt, Jelani Remy, Lily Soto, Brook Wood, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Zachary Hausman and Ashley Haber.

Music directed by Aidan Wells.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WREN RIVERA, FEAT. NATHAN SALSTONE, & MORE! - JANUARY 31 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Wren Rivera (they/them), Broadway and Off-Broadway performer most recently seen in Between The Lines and Jagged Little Pill, is taking the stage and raising funds in the basement! Join Wren for a night of celebration and affirmation as they raise funds for their top surgery (HUZZAH). Hear the absolute gambit of musical theatre from "You Oughta Know" (Jagged Little Pill) to "Flying Over Sunset" (Flying Over Sunset) to the realms of the pop world. There might even be some exciting guests so... let's have a party!

Featuring Lexi Angel, Jerusha Cavazos, Tommy Kaiser, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, and Nathan Salstone.

The band features Ryan Blihovde, Kat Cartusciello, Sarah Fazendin, Daelyn Kauffman, Tonie Nguyen, and Jessica Wang.

Music directed by Topher Paolucci and produced by Vaibu Mohan.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, FEAT. BLAINE AIDEN KRAUSS & MORE! - FEBRUARY 1 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

One of 54 Below's most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event!

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance" -all with a full band and NYC's most acclaimed singers. This is one event you won't want to miss! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter.

We will be rolling out the dance floor for this occasion and partnering with Emmanuel Pierre Antoine Dance Studio, who will bring their world-class dance instructors to start the party! All 7pm shows will feature a dance lesson prior to the show so put on your best disco outfit and arrive early to brush up on your steps! A $100 voucher will be awarded to the best dressed guest at each show.

Featuring Susan Agin, Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas, Tyce Green, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Blaine Alden Krauss, Larry Lelli, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Devin L. Roberts, Matt Scharfglass, and Mike Schwitter.

7:00 performance: $75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30 performance: $45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL, FEATURING CAST MEMBERS OF 1776 - FEBRUARY 2 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Get a sneak peek of We Start In Manhattan, written and performed by real-life couple Ariella Serur and Sav Souza, along with fellow cast members from the 1776 Broadway revival. Filled with humor and heart, this musical tells the story of a one-night stand turned month-long road trip, exploring the nuances and delights of intimacy with an expiration date. (Like if Once and The Last Five Years had a slutty, gay child!) So grab your Tinder date and keys to the U-Haul, and join us for an exciting celebration of queerness, community, and new musical theatre!

Featuring Shelby Acosta, Mehry Eslaminia, Kristolyn Lloyd, Sara Porkalob, Sushma Saha, Ariella Serur, Brooke Simpson, Sav Souza, and Imani Pearl Williams.

Directed by Ellie Heyman.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW- VALENTINE'S DAY EDITION! - FEBRUARY 2 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

February's Staff Show will be a special early Valentine's Day-themed edition!

Featuring Juan Giordano Aranguren, Mark Beyer, Ernie Bird, Tara Bull, Michelle Cabot, Maddie Carney, Grace Flavien, Javier Garcia, Gabriel Generally, Matt Hohmann, Brianna Justine, Alex Martins, Claire O'Neill, Luis Palomino, Hannah Rose Pickle, Pier Lamia Porter, Macon Prickett, Gretchen Schneider, and Izzy Trainor.

Hosted by Kevin Ferguson.

Produced by Brooke Beatty.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN-ANDREW MORRISON - FEBRUARY 3 & 4 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on February 4 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

No... Maybe... Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison

Love? Ain't it grand...and confusing. Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison tries to figure it out with songs from Broadway and beyond. A funny, sassy, and heartfelt evening awaits you.

John-Andrew is a singer and actor with credits including A Strange Loop on Broadway, Blues for an Alabama Sky Off-Broadway with Keen Company, and performances at many NYC hot spots including 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Beechman, and Ars Nova. This is a night you won't want to miss!

$50 cover charge ($56.5 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATT SALDIVAR - FEBRUARY 3 AT 9:30 PM

Matt Saldivar is a Mexican American, New York City-based performer who has originated numerous principal roles in Broadway productions, including The Wedding Singer, Grease (2007 revival), and Honeymoon in Vegas. He is a long time member of the band The Petersons, who performed all over New York over the course of almost 20 years, including multiple appearances at 54 Below. He has written and performed his own compositions with The Petersons but also has a deep catalogue of music that has only rarely been performed live.

This will be his first full evening of original work at a major NYC venue. A combination of roots, rock, funk dance and ballads, his music falls in the air of a biracial and 1990s East Village influence. Special guests will include old friends and Broadway colleagues, singing compositions in both English and Spanish.

Joined by Rick Holmes on drums and percussion, Sean Nowell on sax and flute, Josh Rouah on bass and keys, Carla Springer on backing vocals, and Mark Springer on guitar.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. WILLY FALK, STEPHEN DEROSA, & MORE! FEBRUARY 4 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Music direction by Andrew Bourdoin.

This 100th performance features Rose Chamblee, Stella Katherine Cole, Stephen DeRosa, John Easterlin, Willy Falk , Jared Goodwin, Kylie Heyman Garrison Hunt, Kendrick Jones, Ryan Knowles, Sophie Rapeijko, Brian Charles Rooney, Jenny Lee Stern, and Michael Winther.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NORTHERN EXPOSURE, FEAT. PAUL ALEXANDER NOLAN, SAMANTHA WILLIAMS, CHILINA KENNEDY, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 5 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway's biggest stars showcase the best of Canadian Musical Theatre. Discover new works created by our neighbors to the north, interpreted by Broadway veterans Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square, Beautiful, The Band's Visit national tour) Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play, Jesus Christ Superstar), Bryonha Marie (Prince of Broadway, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), Evan Alexander Smith (Merrily We Roll Along, Little Shop of Horrors), Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls, The Wizard of Oz), and more!

Additional performances by composers Britta Johnson (Dora Award winner, Life After) and Colleen Dauncey (Grow, with Akiva Romer-Segal and Matt Murray), all combine for an extraordinary evening that you won't want to miss!

Joined by Lauryn Alexandria, Alessandro Costantini, Joel Cumber, Izad Etemadi, Anika Johnson, Chelsea Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS STARKID - FEBRUARY 5 AT 9:30 PM

Live from the Trail to Oregon, we are headed back to Hogwarts!

Join us at 54 Below for a zany night of magic, mystery, and a whole bunch of laughs as we honor the amazingly goofy internet musical sensation StarKid. Come get silly with Aly Marie Mazzie & Brenna Patzer (Co-Directors) as we board the Hogwarts express with this star-studded cast. We'll be belting out the hits you know and love from StarKid classics like: A Trail to Oregon, Holy Musical Batman, Twisted, and of course, A Very Potter Musical (and many more!).

Featuring Chloe Castro-Santos, Brenna Patzer, Clark Mantilla, Aly Marie Mazzie, Julian Perez, Oliver Richman, Victoria Vagasy, Shayne Vasquez, Eli Weary, and Chloë Wendler.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

WREN RIVERA, FEAT. NATHAN SALSTONE & MORE! January 31 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15 (18.50 with fees.)

WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL February 2 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $15 ($18.50 with fees.)

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW - VALENTINE'S DAY EDITION February 2 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15 ($18.50 with fees.)

JOHN-ANDREW MORRISON February 4 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.