Jim Caruso's Cast Party Cancels Upcoming Feinstein's At Vitello's Dates

Due to safety concerns regarding the Corona Virus, Jim Caruso's Cast Party will NOT be presented at Feinstein's at Vitello's on Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19.

Jim Caruso, the host of the "extreme open mic" explains, "As dispiriting as it is, Billy Stritch and I feel the responsible thing to do is to cancel our upcoming Cast Party nights at Vitello's. I can't tell you how much we were looking forward to singing, laughing and celebrating the extraordinary LA talent. We will reschedule as soon as humanly possible, when there is more to sing about."

Please email Vitello's (office@feinsteinsatvitellos.com) for ticket reimbursement.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past fifteen years. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.





