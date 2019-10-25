Jillian Walker's BLUE INK Brings a Night of Soul-Singing to Joe's Pub

Musical Theatre Factory present a one night only evening celebrating the work of composer and singer Jillian Walker. Blue Ink is sacred space. It's an elegant lecture and calling down. It's a performance of invitation, declaration, reclamation. It's dramaturgy of the spirit. Join Jillian for a night of soul-singing that samples from an array of her original works; including selections from her ancestor-revering epic, SKiNFoLK: An American Show, which will have its world premiere at The Bushwick Starr in February 2020.

Blue Ink is directed by Mei Ann Teo, and will take place at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) on Monday, November 4 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance / $25 at the door and are available at mtf.nyc/events.

Jillian will be joined by Music Director, Kasaun E. Henry; Bassist Michelle Osbourne, and Drummer Bryce Collins, with additional vocals performed by Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Lori Minor (The Coping Mechanism).

Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says, "The breadth of MTF's work showcased at Joe's Pub continues this November with an MTF MAKER, our cohort of groundbreaking musical theatre artist-leaders. Just a week after our sold out concert of Beau by Lyons and Pakchar, we offer you an unforgettable evening of with Jillian Walker - a luminous performer/creator whose work is not only gorgeous and paradigm expanding. From beautiful harmonies to powerful invocations, Jillian's concert offers so much warmth just in time for winter."

Musical Theatre Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization dedicated to developing new work in a collaborative atmosphere free from the pressures of critical or financial success that dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story and song.

Tickets are $20 in advance / $25 at the door and can be purchased at: mtf.nyc/events





