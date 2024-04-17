Jennifer Holliday & Shoshana Bean To Join Luke Islam at The Cutting Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple) will join America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Winner Luke Islam, as he returns to the New York City stage in an all-new show, fusing Pop, Soul and Broadway at The Cutting Room on April 28. Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Hell's Kitchen) will also be joining Luke on stage, along with some other big, surprise guest stars! This one-time only, not-to-be missed event offers guests an opportunity to witness world-class, Broadway talent in an intimate, iconic environment.

Event Details:

Produced by Studio PCI / Brooke Procida @studiopci

Assistant Producer: Tori Vitucci

Music Director: Darnell White

Directed by Brooke Procida

Featuring Darnell White on Piano, Mike Rosengarten on Guitar, Sean Murphy on Bass, Jesse Ray on Drums and Anthony Wareon Saxophone.

There is a $40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.studiopci.com and www.thecuttingroomnyc.com

MORE ABOUT LUKE ISLAM

Luke's journey began in 2018 when the Broadway cast of 'Waitress' invited him onstage for an impromptu performance. Subsequently discovered by an America's Got Talent scout on Instagram, his heart-stopping rendition of "She Used to Be Mine" earned him a Golden Buzzer, captivating viewers nationwide. His charm continued onscreen with roles in Disney Plus series 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' and the Netflix film adaptation of JRB's '13: The Musical'. Last year, Luke joined the cast of 'Theater Camp' alongside Broadway's beloved Ben Platt. Despite his onscreen success, Luke's first love is the live stage - the thrill of the lights, the resonance of the piano, and the connection with the audience.

Instagram: @thelukeislam / @jenniferhollidaydreamgirl / @shobean

The Cutting Room: 44 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 (Between Park and Madison)