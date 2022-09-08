Jenni Barber, Jason Veasey & Maya Days to Star in FOUNTAIN OF YOU at the Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present a special concert reading of the new musical, Fountain of You, on Monday, September 26 at 7:00 PM. Fountain of You features book and lyrics by Tasha Gordon-Solmon and music by Faye Chiao, and stars Jenni Barber (Wicked, Sunday in the Park with George), Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop, The Lion King) and Maya Days (Rent, Aida). The show is an irreverent, feminist musical satirizing our preoccupation with youth and beauty, and the patriarchal system underlying it all. When a thirty-something actress is suddenly aged out of the industry, she undergoes an unconventional spa procedure in the hopes of getting her old life back. But it sets her on a whole new path to achieve true power and equality... at a cost. Tickets are available HERE.

The cast also features Caitlin Ort, Lexi Rabadi, and Allie Re. The piece is directed by Chloe Treat, with musical direction by Jesse Kissel.

Fountain of You will be presented on Monday, September 26 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $15-49 at the door or online at The Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are also available. For additional information visit: www.facebook.com/FountainofYouMusical

The Green Room 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, is the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

Jenni Barber

(Kristen) has appeared on Broadway in All My Sons, Sunday in the Park with George, Annie, The Nance, The Performers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and as Glinda in Wicked. Other theatrical credits include the Signature Theatre revival of By the Way, Meet Vera Stark; From Up Here at Manhattan Theatre Club; Paint Your Wagon and A New Brain at New York City Center Encores!; As You Like It and The Tempest for The Bridge Project, directed by Sam Mendes; and Sunday in the Park with George at the Huntington Theatre, winning the 2017 Elliot Norton Theatre Award for portraying Dot/Marie. Television credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Master of None," "Elementary," "Smash," "Law & Order: SVU," "The 68th Annual Tony Awards, "Live from Lincoln Center (The Nance)", and as Lisa Heffenbacher in the Emmy Award-winning "The Electric Company." Jenni has recorded many audiobook titles for Simon & Schuster including tween favorite, The Dork Diaries Series.

Jason Veasey

(Man) is a New York based actor and singer who has been fortunate to do what he loves on stage and screen. Most notably on Broadway in 2022 Tony Award-winning "Best Musical" A Strange Loop and The Lion King, as well as the touring company. He's also been seen at The Public Theater, Actors Theater of Louisville, The Denver Center and more! On the big screen, he's been seen in American Gangster. TV credits include "Chicago Fire," "High Maintenance," "Betty," "Flatbush Misdemeanors," "Dash and Lily," and "Only Murders in the Building. Twitter and Instagram: @veaseyville

Maya Days

(Angelica) made her Broadway debut as Mimi in Rent after appearing in the same role in the West End in London. On Broadway, she played Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar and the tour-de-force role of Aida in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida. Off-Broadway, she starred in Once Around the Sun and No Strings, directed by Ann Reinking at City Center. On television, she appeared on "Law and Order," "Barbershop," "Blue Bloods," and in a recurring role on "Damages" opposite Glenn Close. As a Jive recording artist, she toured the world with three top-10 hits including the #1 single "Feel It" (which was the promotional song for the World Cup and featured on Showtime's "Queer as Folk"). With Gabry Ponte, she recorded "Sexy DJ," which became an international dance/pop hit. She has performed live at, among other venues, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall, where she starred, along with Robert Redford, in an evening entitled "The Way of the Rain" written by artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford.

Tasha Gordon-Solmon

Tasha Gordon-Solmon's (Book & Lyrics) plays and musicals have been produced and developed at the Humana Festival of New American Plays, Clubbed Thumb, Northern Stage, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, The Playwrights Realm, Ars Nova, The Perry Mansfield New Works Festival, and The Flea. Tasha is a recipient of the Dramatist Guild Fellowship, the Playwrights Realm Fellowship, a Puffin Foundation Grant, and an AFO Solo Collective Residency. She has received residencies at Barrington Stage Company, The Millay Colony, Bethany Arts Community and Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Tasha is a New Georges Affiliated Artist, and a member of the BMI Workshop and the TNNY Musical Theater Writers Lab.

Faye Chiao

(Music) is a composer and performer of theater, opera, and concert music. Chiao's work has been commissioned, produced and developed by Houston Grand Opera, Two River Theater, Syracuse Stage, Kenyon College, Prospect Theater, The Playwrights Realm, and The Z Theater. Chiao is a member of Theatre Now New York's Musical Writers Lab (tnny.org) and holds degrees from The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University. www.FayeChiao.com

Chloe Treat

(Director) is a New York-based director and choreographer. Born and raised in the great, if not wildly problematic state of Texas; she directs and choreographs big ass musicals. Some of the things she cares about, in no particular order, are: improving the representation of women on stage and in creative teams, breaking cycles of abuse in theater training, dream ballets, golden age musicals, and country music! She's also worked on a lot of impressive shows but reading a list is boring. If you're really dying to know about her many notable achievements, they are listed on her website: www.chloe-treat.com.

Jesse Kissel

(Music Director) Broadway: Chicago, The Visit, The Cher Show, Leap of Faith, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Cirque Du Soleil's Paramour, Bright Star, Ragtime (Avery Fisher Hall 15th Anniversary Concert). National/International Tour: Chicago. Regional: Kid Victory (Signature Theatre, DC), The Visit (Williamstown Theatre Festival), The Scottsboro Boys (Center Theatre Group, LA), Titanic, Cats (MUNY). Producer and arranger of "The Randy Rainbow Show" on YouTube - 2022 Emmy Nominated, "Randy Rainbow, Live!" (Live Nation Tour), Cabaret/Concert Work: "Tovah: Out of Her Mind" (Tovah Feldshuh), Aaron Lazar (The Kennedy Center, Birdland, 54 Below, and Joe's Pub) Symphonic work: The Boston Pops; Naples Philharmonic. BFA Boston Conservatory, MM Cincinnati Conservatory of Music in Orchestral Conducting.