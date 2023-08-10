Jenn Colella to Bring Back PRIDE Show for Encore Performance at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back Tony®nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella for an encore of Jenn Colella: Out and Proud on September 28 & 29 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at 54below.org/JennColella.

Following her sold-out debut and her wildly popular, raucous New Year’s Eve show, Broadway favorite Jenn Colella returns to 54 Below with a special autumn encore of her PRIDE show! Throughout a delicious mix of pop, rock, funk and musical theatre songs, Jenn will share her coming out stories and celebrate love in all its many forms. Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, firsthand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received the Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite Regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford’s Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO), and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

Jenn Colella: Out and Proud plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 28 & 29 at 7pm. Cover charges are $70-$80 ($78.50-$89.50 with fees) and premiums are $135-$140 ($150-$155.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JennColella. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher