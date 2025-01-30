News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jenn Colella Returns to 54 Below in March

Performances will run March 17 – 19 at 7pm.

By: Jan. 30, 2025
Jenn Colella Returns to 54 Below in March Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

54 Below will welcome back Come From Away and Suffs star Jenn Colella on March 17 – 19 at 7pm.  After her second sold-out New Year’s Eve show, come enjoy a low-key, intimate evening with Tony nominee Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22-year career on Broadway. 

LATEST NEWS

WHEN TWO OF US MEET to be Presented at The Green Room 42
Interview: 54 Below Spotlights Emerging Songwriter Dionne McClain-Freeney
Jenn Colella Returns to 54 Below in March
Ken Alston Jr Brings HAPPY BIRTHDAY MS. STREISAND to 54 Below

Colella electrifies with big showstoppers from the Broadway shows she’s starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, Suffs, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn’s other favorite pop rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Jan 31 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Feb 6 at 12pm. Cover charges are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) - $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). Premiums are $150 (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JennColella. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Photo Credit: Stephen Mosher




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos