Jenn Colella Returns to 54 Below in March

54 Below will welcome back Come From Away and Suffs star Jenn Colella on March 17 – 19 at 7pm. After her second sold-out New Year’s Eve show, come enjoy a low-key, intimate evening with Tony nominee Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22-year career on Broadway.

Colella electrifies with big showstoppers from the Broadway shows she’s starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, Suffs, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn’s other favorite pop rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Jan 31 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Feb 6 at 12pm. Cover charges are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) - $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). Premiums are $150 (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JennColella. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Photo Credit: Stephen Mosher

