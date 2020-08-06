Jelani Remy, Julian Decker and Many More Announced for BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER

BFA Musical Theatre students along with Broadway performers from all over the country will perform LIVE on Instagram.

At 8:00 PM EST on August 9th, 2020, BFA Musical Theatre students along with Broadway performers from all over the country will perform LIVE on Instagram- to stand in solidarity with- and support the Black Trans Community.

All donation based proceeds from this event will be matched- and instantly DOUBLED- on their way to both Black Trans Advocacy Coalition and For The Gworls.

Join them for an incredible night of performances, featuring special guest appearances from some of the industry's finest, and alums of the programs themselves. Together, they stand in solidarity with future generations- for the future of the field- and the futures of some of our most marginalized communities.

Black Trans Advocacy Coalition helps improve the black transgender human experience by overcoming violence and injustice in the world through power, value, and love of all people. Black Trans Advocacy Coalition advocate to end poverty, end discrimination in all forms and its human inequalities faced in health, employment, housing, and education that are rooted in systematic racism to improve the lived experience of transgender people. For the Gworls actively fight to reduce homelessness rates in the Black Trans Community, as well as lower the risk for affirmative surgeries being done in ways that put them at greater health risks.

Jelani Remy: Credits include Ain't Too Proud (Eddie Kendricks/Swing), Disney's The Lion King (Simba), Disney's High School Musical (Chad), Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Apple Boys (Jack). Thanks to God, my family, AEA and VGP Management. @itsjelaniremy "Be the change you wish to see in the world."

Julian Decker: Credits include Broadway: Les Miz (Joly) Regional: Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo) The Muny, Hunchback of Norte Dame (Quasimodo u/s) La Jolla/Paper Mill Playhouse, Hunchback (Quasimodo) Tuacahn. Proud graduate of CCM.

MiMi Scardulla: Credits include The Heart of Rock and Roll (Old Globe Theatre) and Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre). She attended The Boston Conservatory for Musical Theatre.

Marina Kondo: Credits include Off-Broadway: New York City Center "Road Show" (Ensemble) The Public Theatre "Made In America" (Charity) Ars Nova "K-POP" (Mwe) Regional: The Muny, "Beauty and The Beast", "Aida", and "The Little Mermaid." National Tours: Disney's "​Frozen" (Queen Iduna. u/s Anna) (Original Touring Cast) The ​Lincoln Center Theatre's "The King and I" (Ensemble, u/s Lady Thiang, Tuptim).

Samantha Rios: Rising Sophomore at the University of Michigan for Musical Theatre. Regional: GALA Hispanic Theatre, La Foto: A Selfie Affair (Kelly Lucian) Television: Telemundo, "La Voz Kids" NBC, "The Voice." ​

Other Performers Include Storm Lever (Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Ximone Rose (Broadway: Once on This Island, Beautiful National Tour), Cameron Amandus Jones (Broadway: The Lion King), Leanne Antonio (The Lion King Tour), Justin Showell (Hamilton), Chris Campbell (Hamilton), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Hamilton), Sofia Deler (University of Michigan), Claire DeJean (University of Michigan), Alyssa Carol (University of Michigan), Rixey Terry (University of Michigan), Tomias Robinson (University of Michigan), Nick Daly (University of Michigan), Sevon Askew (University of Michigan), Alloria Frayser (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music), Mandy Ju (Carnegie Mellon), Julianna Austin (Carnegie Mellon), Lucy Hall (Carnegie Mellon), John Henry Stamper (University of Arizona), Retta Laumann (Baldwin Wallace), Sheikh Muhtade (University of Miami), Ayra Demirovich (NYU), Alyssa Stanford (Penn State), Marlene Fernandez (Penn State), Sara Al-Bazali (Penn State), Kyle Dalsimer (Penn State), Ryaan Farhadi (Penn State), Kris Saucedo (Penn State), Sasha Spitz (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music), Camila Paquet (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music), Sarah Jane Nelson (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music), Jake Waford (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music), Veronica Stern (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music), and Jeffrey Cornelius (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music).

This event will be held on Instagram using the Instagram Live Broadcast feature. This will allow for real time engagement with the audience during the livestream. The donations will be tracked in real time and will be updated throughout the livestream on Instagram @samantharioss.

