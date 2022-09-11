Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama

After a sold-out debut in May, ALOHA OY! continues to play Don't Tell Mama

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 11, 2022  

Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama Jeffrey Vause debuted his musical cabaret ALOHA OY! in May to a sold-out house at Don't Tell Mama. With a producing credit for Proud Image Theatre Company, the memoir-piece returned to the Midtown Manhattan cabaret club for three performances in July and September. Described as an exploration of Vause's journey from innocent young performer growing up in Honolulu to New York City, the program features the music of Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Ed Kleban and Marvin Hamlisch, and Kander & Ebb. With musical direction by John Bowen, Aloha Oy! will play Don't Tell Mama again on September 24th at 5 pm.

Tickets to the September 24th performance of Aloha Oy! can be acquired HERE.

Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama

Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama

Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama

Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama

Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama

Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama Photos by Stephen Mosher

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Review: SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND Satisfies Sikes Fans at 54 BelowReview: SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND Satisfies Sikes Fans at 54 Below
September 9, 2022

Seth Sikes won't apologize for his tribute shows anymore: he is living in his dedciated diva best and his latest Lady is The Greatest Star herself.
Interview: Maria Friedman of MARIA FRIEDMAN IN CONCERT at The Palace Theater For Orchestra Lumos, Stamford CT.Interview: Maria Friedman of MARIA FRIEDMAN IN CONCERT at The Palace Theater For Orchestra Lumos, Stamford CT.
September 8, 2022

Bringing a new version of her hit show LEGACY to the States, Maria Friedman will play Stamford Connecticut in a gala performance for the Orchestra Lumos.
Review: BACKSTAGE BABBLE Brings Bounty Of Broadway to 54 BelowReview: BACKSTAGE BABBLE Brings Bounty Of Broadway to 54 Below
September 7, 2022

Charles Kirsch's Backstage Babble Live! was the best party in New York City last night.
Interview: Deborah Grace Winer of SONGBOOK SUNDAYS at Dizzy's ClubInterview: Deborah Grace Winer of SONGBOOK SUNDAYS at Dizzy's Club
September 7, 2022

The creator of SONGBOOK SUNDAYS shares a conversation with Broadway World Cabaret about the thrilling new series that plays Dizzy's Club.
Review: Evan + Zane Present Ethereal, Mystical DREAM ALBUM RELEASE Concert at Chelsea Table + StageReview: Evan + Zane Present Ethereal, Mystical DREAM ALBUM RELEASE Concert at Chelsea Table + Stage
September 6, 2022

Evan + Zane make happy the fans and the lovers of music with their DREAM album release concert at Chelsea Table + Stage.