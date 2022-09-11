Jeffrey Vause Continues Performances Of ALOHA, OY! at Don't Tell Mama

Jeffrey Vause debuted his musical cabaret ALOHA OY! in May to a sold-out house at Don't Tell Mama. With a producing credit for Proud Image Theatre Company, the memoir-piece returned to the Midtown Manhattan cabaret club for three performances in July and September. Described as an exploration of Vause's journey from innocent young performer growing up in Honolulu to New York City, the program features the music of Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Ed Kleban and Marvin Hamlisch, and Kander & Ebb. With musical direction by John Bowen, Aloha Oy! will play Don't Tell Mama again on September 24th at 5 pm.

Tickets to the September 24th performance of Aloha Oy! can be acquired HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher