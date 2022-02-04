Jeff Flaster Makes NYC Cabaret Debut In Unique, Multi-Genre Show

New York-based composer and singer Jeff Flaster, a "full-time musician, part-time ne'er-do-well," will make his New York City nightclub debut with Take the Moment, an unusual evening of song and story that includes parody, pop, rock, Beethoven, and original music by Flaster. He'll be accompanied on piano by his Music Director, Matthew Martin Ward.

Take the Moment is directed by multiple award-winning performer/producer/director Tanya Moberly and is presented by Melodic Music. The venue is Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street and show dates are March 11th at 7PM, March 16th at 7PM, and April 3rd at 4PM. There is a $10 Music Charge and a two-drink minimum per person. Proof of Vaccination and ID are required. Please reserve here: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows

"Jeff Flaster's show is so fresh, I honestly have never seen anything like it. The story of his life is in some ways a common New York, American tale, but one that not many would interpret so uniquely, and with the breadth of musical knowledge that Jeff has. It's a triumphant story. I've really enjoyed collaborating on Take the Moment." - Tanya Moberly, Director

Jeff Flaster is a New Yorker by birth whose parents were mathematicians. They had saved since Jeff was born so that they could send him to MIT and were not pleased when college-aged Jeff asked if he could major in music instead of math. So, Jeff made music a minor, but it remained a major in his life. The fact that he is a tenor gave him easy entrée into choirs and ensembles, and he performed regularly in a group at MIT, The Chorallaries. He has also performed at The Kennedy Center with the Choral Arts Society of Washington, and at Tanglewood with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Jeff produced three recordings of his original compositions, available on Apple Music, and recently, inspired by an O. Henry story, wrote a full-length musical called Shell Shock. It was recorded with his fellow performers from Singnasium, including Artistic Director Lennie Watts. Jeff's interest in cabaret was sparked by his father, and by a course he took at 92Y with the late Collette Black.

Visit Jeff Flaster online at: https://www.melodic.com/.