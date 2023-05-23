Jeff Breithaupt's Musical Celebration of CANADA DAY At New York's Joe's Pub at the Public Theater

This year's show is dedicated to the late, great Canadian troubadour Gordon Lightfoot and will once again take place at the Public Theater's music venue.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 1 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 2 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Album Review: Rickie Lee Jones Is Just In Time With Her New Album Of Standards PIECES OF T Photo 3 Rickie Lee Jones A TREASURE Indeed
Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & Photo 4 Racci & Romo Go Bobby & Connie For An Hour

Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & CONNIE FRANCIS

Jeff Breithaupt's legendary musical celebration of Canada Day ("Click Here") at New York's Joe's Pub at the Public Theater returns on July 1 for a 20th-anniversary celebration of a tradition that has seen a glittering array of NYC-based musical talent rocking the Canadian songbook. This year's show is dedicated to the late, great Canadian troubadour Gordon Lightfoot and will once again take place at the Public Theater's music venue, Joe's Pub, on Canada Day (July 1, 2023) with two performances at 7pm and 9:30pm.

"Since its inception, the Canada Day show at Joe's Pub has been a true labor of love," says Jeff Breithaupt, the New York-based, ex-pat Canadian who conceived of the show in 2003 and has produced and hosted it in the years since. "Sometimes it feels like I've spent much of my adult life parsing for my American friends which of their favorite musical artists are Canadian. This show became a musical way of setting the record straight on exactly what comprises Canada's Greatest Hits."

Among the artists whose music is represented in this year's set list: Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Harmonium, Gino Vanelli, Gordon Lightfoot (to whom the show is dedicated), Alanis Morissette, Tom Cochrane, Alessia Cara, Rush, Neil Young, The Tragically Hip, among others.

Breithaupt, the lyricist half of the award-winning Breithaupt Brothers songwriting team (the brothers are a concert staple at Joe's Pub), is a Vice President at Manhattan School of Music, one of the world's leading music conservatories, and is a long-time, stateside advocate of Canadian culture. As producer and emcee of the Canada Day show, Breithaupt - who has lived in Manhattan with his wife, Canadian actress-playwright Shelley McPherson, since 1994 - recruits each year's roster of talent: "Having produced the show now for several years, there is a kind-of rotating rep company of superb musicians and singers established. It's an international line-up that features more than a few Canucks."

The evening's Musical Direction is courtesy of Jeff's songwriting partner (and brother) Don Breithaupt, who writes most of the arrangements and leads the band from behind the keyboards. In addition to Don, this year's Workin' for the Weekend Hoose Band will include a who's-who of New York's jazz and pop scenes: Allison Miller (drums), Ben Zwerin (bass), Pete McCann (guitar), Michael Leonhart (trumpet), Dan Levine (trombone), and David Mann (saxophone).

Among the evening's all-star roster of singers: Everett Bradley, Victoria Lecta Cave, Amy Cervini, La Tonya Hall, Carolyn Leonhart, Jamie Leonhart, Shelley McPherson, Alyson Palmer, Myriam Phiro, Libya Pugh, Tyley Ross, Graham Rowat, and Matthew Saldivar. Kicking off the evening will be a special appearance by New York-based Canadian stand-up comic Ophira Eisenberg.

Malcolm Gladwell, a regular attendee of New York Rocks the Canadian Songbook over the years, says this of the show: "What Americans will never know - unless they come to Joe's Pub on Canada Day - is that so much of the best music they listen to and assume is American is actually Canadian."

From the Public Theater website:

On July 1, Jeff Breithaupt's New York Rocks the Great Canadian Songbook Canada Day Celebration at Joe's Pub celebrates its 20th anniversary! Once again produced and emcee'd by Jeff and featuring an all-star line-up of singers backed by Don Breithaupt and the Workin' for the Weekend Hoose Band, this two-decade tradition will leave no Canadian hit song safe from (northern) exposure. Join a sparkling line-up of singers as they lay down unforgettable versions of all your favo(u)rite anthems from the land of the Justins, long Weeknds, Barenaked Ladies, and Men Without Hats. From Cohen to Cockburn, Joni to Gino, Lightfoot to Lighthouse, Nelly to Neil, Gosling to Reynolds (okay not them), and beyond, you never know whose songs you'll hear.

Finding yourself anywhere else in New York City on this Canadian night-of-nights would be tragically un-hip, so knit yourself a toque, save room for the poutine, put on your skate guards (it's indoors, eh?), and come wish our neighbor(u)rs to the north a Happy 156th birthday with a bracing brew of Canada's Greatest Hits. Think you know the Great Canadian Songbook? You Ain't [Heard] Nothin' Yet.

"This year's show promises to be the best yet," says Breithaupt. "The vocal line-up comprises veterans of the NYC pop-rock, theater, cabaret, and jazz communities, and the band can peel paint. Finally, this year we have dedicated the show to the late, great Canadian troubadour Gordon Lightfoot. His music touched so many people the world over during his long career and has of course been a perennial staple in our Canada Day celebration; this year, we're carving out some extra space in the middle of the set for a very special tribute to Orillia, Ontario's favorite son."

Tickets for Jeff Breithaupt's New York Rocks the Canadian Songbook at New York's Joe's Pub at the Public Theater are $30 and are Click Here.

There will be two performances of New York Rocks the Canadian Songbook on Canada Day/Saturday, July 1 at 7 pm and 9:30pm.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Seth Bisen-Hersh to Present A Maury Yeston Cabaret At Dont Tell Mama in June Photo
Seth Bisen-Hersh to Present A Maury Yeston Cabaret At Don't Tell Mama in June

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present a cabaret featuring the songs of Maury Yeston on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.

BROADWAYWORLD 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Blazes Bright Photo
BROADWAYWORLD 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Blazes Bright

For two decades of excellence, a concert like this was an embarrasment of riches and a right proper production.

Maury Yeston Cabaret Comes to Dont Tell Mama in June Photo
Maury Yeston Cabaret Comes to Don't Tell Mama in June

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present a cabaret featuring the songs of Maury Yeston on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.

Photos: Mary Kate Moore Debuts Her First Solo Show At Green Room 42 Photo
Photos: Mary Kate Moore Debuts Her First Solo Show At Green Room 42

Mary Kate Moore, known from the revival of Sondheim’s Into The Woods, and her role as Fantine on the National Tour of Les Miserables, had her debut solo show “You Can Call Me Kate” at Green Room 42 in New York City last night. Check out photos here!


More Hot Stories For You

Maury Yeston Cabaret Comes to Don't Tell Mama in JuneMaury Yeston Cabaret Comes to Don't Tell Mama in June
Photos: Mary Kate Moore Debuts Her First Solo Show At Green Room 42Photos: Mary Kate Moore Debuts Her First Solo Show At Green Room 42
Marti Cummings to Make Joes Pub Solo Concert Debut in DRUGS, DRAG, AND DIVORCEMarti Cummings to Make Joes Pub Solo Concert Debut in DRUGS, DRAG, AND DIVORCE
Kevin Smith Kirkwood Celebrates New York City Pride With Newest Solo Show KSK ON THE BQE - A BLACK QUEER EXPERIENCE At Joe's PubKevin Smith Kirkwood Celebrates New York City Pride With Newest Solo Show KSK ON THE BQE - A BLACK QUEER EXPERIENCE At Joe's Pub

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You