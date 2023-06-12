Jazz Sensation Angie Wells to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in July

Singer/songwriter and jazz couture Angie Wells will be performing with her band in New Your City at the trendy new venue Chelsea Table + Stage on Saturday July 15th, 2023 at 9:30 PM. She will be captivating the stage with her original songs from her newest album "Truth Be Told" as well as iconic covers from some of the most legendary superstars.

Angie will be inviting you on a soulful quest through the adventure we call life. From love, joy, hope and even sadness her music will have you laughing, crying, and even dancing in the aisles. Her velveteen, smokey voice will keep you hanging on to her every word from R&B influenced jazz to low-down blues, from ballads to swing. Join her through the soundscape of life with band members, Willerm Dellisfort on piano, Barry Stephenson on bass, Curtis Nowosad on drums and Antoine Drye playing the trumpet.

Angie Wells was raised within a musical family and began her career in the intimate clubs of Paris, France. She continued her musical journey in LA with some of the city's most sought after jazz performers including John Clayton, Quinton Denard, James Leary, Edward Livingston, Josh Nelson, Henry Franklin, Tom, Warrington, Clayton, Cameron, and a host of others. She starred in major jazz festivals including The San Jose Jazz Fest, The Telluride Jazz Festival, and Jazz au Chateau in France.

Chelsea Table + Stage is located in the heart of Manhattan's Chelsea area at 152 West 26th Street inside the Hilton Hotel fashion district. Dine on opulent gourmet food and drink while watching Angie's New York Debut at the coolest venue on the planet.

Get your tickets for Angie Wells at Chelsea Table + Stage in NYC on July 15th, 2023 here:

Click Here