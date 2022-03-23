Jazz Legend Diane Schuur Makes Her Lied Center Debut

Regarded as one of contemporary jazz's leading vocalists, Diane Schuur is as eclectic as she is brilliant. Schuur was blind from birth but gifted with perfect pitch and three-and-a-half-octave vocal range. With a recording career that spans over three decades and includes two GRAMMY Awards, Schuur's music has explored almost every corner of the American musical landscape.

Diane Schuur will perform at the Lied Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:30pm. In-person and live webcast ickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Nicknamed "Deedles" as a child, Schuur has a distinguished recording career that spans over three decades, including two Grammy awards (Timeless and Diane Schuur and The Count Basie Orchestra on GRP Records), as well as three additional GRAMMY nominations. Her musical collaborations include the aforementioned Count Basie Orchestra, B.B. King, Ray Charles, and Jose Feliciano, among countless others. These collaborations have resulted in numerous top Billboard Chart recordings, including Pure Schuur and Heart to Heart with B.B. King. Ms. Schuur has appeared on PBS and many other television specials as well as a very special visit to the beloved TV show, Sesame Street. She has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and The White House on multiple occasions. She was one of the select musical guests invited to sing for Stevie Wonder at the Kennedy Center Honors when he received his prestigious award. She continues to tour and perform extensively at concert halls and festivals around the world.

