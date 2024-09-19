Jasmine Forsberg, Julio Rey & More to Star in LET'S BE BAD Celebrating Broadway Villains At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present the encore of Let's Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains on October 14th at 9:30pm, after a successful sold-out first show. Broadway has captured the thrill of villains who we love to hate. Featuring the talents of Broadway veterans and rising stars alike, we invite you to a bewitching time you won't want to miss!

Starring in this one-night-only concert will be Broadway's own Jasmine Forsberg, Red Concepción, Heather Makalani, Diane Phelan, Julio Rey, Chani Maisonet, and Jaime Lyn Beatty, joined by Kate Coffey, Pasquale Crociata, Nesziah Dennis, Cara Rose DiPietro, Erin Kommor, Jana Prentiss, and Andrea Prestinario.

Lead produced by Rissa Lavilla.

Co-directed/co-produced/written by Kaitlin Rowan.

Directed by Matthew Cullen.

Production assisted by Mateo Gutierrez.

Music direction by Bruce De La Cruz.

Hosted by BwaySHO.

Joined by Alex Petti on guitar and Emmanuel Solano on drums. For more information or purchase tickets, click here.

Let's Be Bad features classics old and new, like "Epiphany" from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and "You'll be Back" from Hamilton. In celebration of all things wicked, we invite you to come channel your inner villains with us, just in time for spooky season!

Let's Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $4.50 in fees). Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646)476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical)

Kate Coffey (The Angel Makers: A New Musical off-Broadway)

Red Concepción (Chicago, US & UK/Ireland tours of Miss Saigon)

Pasquale Crociata (White Rose: A New Musical off-Broadway)

Nesziah Dennis (Lynn Theatre)

Cara Rose DiPietro ("Confessions of a Recovering Theatre Kid" TEDxTalk," Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage)

Jasmine Forsberg (SIX, Here Lies Love)

Erin Kommor (Grease at Bucks County Playhouse)

Chani Maisonet (Titanique, Ain't Too Proud national tour)

Heather Makalani (Moulin Rouge!, Disney's Aladdin)

Diane Phelan (Into the Woods Broadway and national tour, The King and I)

Jana Prentiss (Mamma Mia! at Virginia Repertory Theatre)

Andrea Prestinario (Fun Home at Baltimore Center Stage, My Fair Lady at Paramount Theatre & Asolo Rep)

Julio Rey (Disney's Aladdin, Lempicka, Bad Cinderella)

