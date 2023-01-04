Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jarrett Winters Morley Will Lead History-Based Concert Version of GODSPELL at 54 Below

The performance is on Thursday, January 26, at 9:30 PM.

Jan. 04, 2023  
54 Below, in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley, will present THE HISTORY OF GODSPELL, on Thursday, January 26, at 9:30 PM. Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, The History of Godspell takes us behind the scenes about the show's conception (starting at Carnegie Mellon), process, and eventual production in a history-filled concert. Featuring songs such as "Day By Day," and "All For The Best," The History of Godspell is seeing a show as you've never seen one before. Join us for a deep dive into Godspell and the journey it took to be what it is today. The performance features Nolan Donato, Bill Fitzpatrick, Spencer Gonzalez, Aubrey Leigh Kirk, Jenna Levere, and Victoria Walker, as well as a 5-piece band.

Tickets start at $34.50 and are available until sold out. These can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217094®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F54below.com%2Fevents%2Fjarrett-winters-morley-the-history-of-godspell%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Jarrett Winters Morley is the creative force behind THE HISTORY OF GODSPELL, serving as Producer, Music Director, and Host. A performer/composer/lyricist, and overall multi-faceted artist, he has brought together artists from a variety of different backgrounds, just for this one-time event. His other upcoming events include Blank: An Ode To Broadway's Black History under the directorship of Kaitlyn Trusty at The Green Room 42, and Together Again...Again! at The Green Room 42.

Godspell, with Music by Stephen Schwartz and book by John-Michael Tebelak debuted Off-Broadway in 1971 to critical and commercial acclaim. If you're also interested in the history of Godspell, please check out The Godspell Experience by Carol de Giere.




