Janie Barnett Plays Cole Porter in An Americana Take on the Classics

BerkleeNYC's Power Station presents Janie Barnett as she plays the music of Cole Porter on August 13th, 2021. Re-imagining Porter's songs in her Americana style, Janie brings new life to old classics; sultry alt-folk, bluegrass, and New Orleans are in this mix.

This concert gives listeners a sneak peek into Janie's upcoming Cole Porter album release, and will feature A-list players Larry Campbell (Bob Dylan, Levon Helm), Viktor Krauss (Lyle Lovett, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow), Randy Brecker (Brecker Brothers; Bill Evans; Stevie Wonder), Keith Sewell (Ricky Skaggs, Dixie Chicks, Lyle Lovett), Ben Stivers (Chris Botti, Lyle Lovett, Ricky Martin), Richard Hammond (Angelique Kidjo, Patti Austin, Joan Osborne), Larry Saltzman (Carole King, Simon and Garfunkel), and a special appearance by Nicki Richards (Madonna, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston).

Janie released the first single from her Cole Porter project on February 14th, 2021. Since then, she has released three songs featuring Sewell and Hammond as well as notable artists such as Jerry Douglas (Alison Krauss, Mumford and Sons, Eric Clapton), Stuart Duncan (George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire), Duke Levine (Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin), Kenny White (Peter Wolf, David Crosby, Merle Haggard), and Cliff Eberhardt, among others. The full album is slated for release in Winter 2021.

In addition to her Cole Porter interpretations, Janie and the ensemble will slip in a couple of her fresh originals.

Janie Barnett's Americana tribute to Cole Porter plays BerkleeNYC's Power Station (441 West 53rd Street) on August 13, 2021 at 7:00pm. There will be a limited number of in-person seats available.

For information on in-studio attendance, contact Emily Adams at cafesocietybooking@gmail.com. Livestream access is available to all on Janie's Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/JanieBarnettBrooklyn.