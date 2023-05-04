JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Makes Its St. Louis Debut At Blue Strawberry, May 17- 18!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party makes its St. Louis debut at Blue Strawberry on May 17th and 18th!

Every Monday at New York's legendary Birdland, Jim Caruso hosts Cast Party, fusing Broadway glitz and sharp wit into what has become the worldwide gold standard of Open Mic nights. It is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them.

With Billy Stritch at the piano, Cast Party is a hilariously impromptu variety show/open mic where showbiz superstars and up-and-comers deliver jaw-dropping musical performances and razzle-dazzle. You just never know WHO will show up!

Legendary showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan, while musical genius Billy Stritch holds court at the baby grand. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Theatrical legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists and kids right off the bus take to the stage and entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

All the energy and high hilarity of Cast Party in New York - (maybe absent a Broadway star or two - but you never know) - comes to Blue Strawberry on May 17th and 18th to celebrate St. Louis talent.

Interested open mic participants should email bluestrawberrytstl@gmail.com. Performance slots are very limited. Buying a ticket to the show does not guarantee a performance slot. You may come to the show and sign up to perform. A few slots will be reserved for those coming to the door.

Cast party has been honored with nine BroadwayWorld Awards, four MAC Awards, a Bistro Award, a Summit Award, a Nightlife Award, and in 2022 received "Show of the Year" from Manhattan Association of Clubs. Cast Party has been taken on the road to London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Provincetown, Miami and now...St. Louis!

Tickets at Blue Strawberry are $20-$25. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to Click Here. To make reservations by phone, call (314) 256-1745. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle Ave. in St. Louis, MO.