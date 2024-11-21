Interview: Michael Longoria Debuts A VERY BROADWAY KIND OF CHRISTMAS at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To officially kick off the holiday season Jersey Boys star Michael Longoria will be making his solo debut at 54 Below with his holiday show, “A Very Broadway Kind Of Christmas”.

Playing one night only on Sunday, December 1st at 7 pm, this event promises to be a festive celebration that blends holiday cheer with the magic of Broadway. Longoria, best known for his star turn as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, is set to deliver a memorable performance.

Yasuhiko Fukuoka is the Musical Director for this one-night-only event.

“A Very Broadway Kind Of Christmas” will feature a delightful mix of holiday songs, including selections from Longoria's own Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, and Broadway favorites from his celebrated career. Attendees can expect a unique experience that sets this holiday show apart from others at 54 Below. With a sweet candy cane serenade, Longoria aims to get the holiday season started right, showcasing his powerful vocals and charming stage presence.

Michael Longoria's musical journey includes notable achievements, such as his work on the Christmas radio single "All Alone On Christmas," produced by Stevie Van Zandt and backed by Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. Additionally, his debut solo album, Broadway Brick By Brick, reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album charts, solidifying his status in the music industry. His Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, features his original song, "Merry Me This Christmas," marking his emergence as a singer-songwriter.

To enhance the experience, attendees can take advantage of a special promotion by using the code LONGORIA5 for a $5 discount on the Main Dining Room and Bar Rail cover charge. Guests should note that there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. This combination of great music and delicious food makes for an ideal holiday outing.

Read a conversation with Michael Longoria about the new show and album.

How do you feel about making your 54 Below debut?

I feel over the moon to be singing a concert on the 54 below stage. It's a milestone moment for sure. As a concert singer I've performed all over the country, but to get to do a solo concert for my New Yorkers is going to be a night to remember.

What made you decide to put together this Christmas album?

I wanted to record a 60s throwback Christmas album about a lonely Romeo all alone on Christmas. I'm a huge fan of 60s music groups who left their mark on us through their music. I was introduced to this era of singers when I played Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway. I would make playlists of 60s groups like The Supremes and Ronettes to The Temptations and The Four Seasons to get myself into the world of the 60s through music. You can be transported to a different time through music and I wanted to try and take my listeners to a similar place in my album Merry Christmas Darling.

What have you been listening to lately?

Honestly, I have been listening to Christmas music ever since my solo show at 54 Below was announced. I’m singing from my Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, but I’m also learning new songs for this special concert.

Where did the inspiration for your original track “Merry Me This Christmas” come from?

I wrote Merry Me This Christmas about meeting a stranger you think you might marry at a Christmas party. Inspired by a true story, I wanted to leave a mark on Christmas with a piece from a personal experience. I hope people add it to their Christmas playlists this year.

Tickets to Michael Longoria: A Very Broadway Kind of Christmas on December 1 at 7 pm are available on 54 Below’s website.

