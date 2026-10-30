Interview: Jeff Hiller Previews His Latest Novel at Joe's Pub

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Jeff Hiller is an Emmy-winning comedian, actor and author known for his portrayal of Joel in the TV series Somebody Somewhere, Larry Kless in Pluribus, and Dale in Widow’s Bay, among others. In 2025 he published the memoir Actress of a Certain Age. He has appeared in Broadway and Off-Broadway shows such as Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, Urinetown, and Hercules, and he is set to join Encores! You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown as Schroeder in 2027.

At Jeff Hiller Reads (to) You, Hiller will be reading early drafts of the newest book he’s working on at Joe’s Pub on 11/11, 11/18, and 11/25. The night is set to be a fun evening with never-heard-before content and perhaps some special surprises.

Below, read a conversation with Jeff Hiller about Jeff Hiller Reads (to) You.

This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

How did you get started in the world of theatre, cabaret, and writing?

I started out doing improv at the UCB Theatre, but I would audition for different shows as they came up. I got a show at the Fringe Festival called Silence! which was a musical version of The Silence of the Lambs. My improv background helped me in certain spots that allowed for that, and the pedigree of the cast and creative team let me audition for other shows. I mean, I got my equity card at The Jekyll and Hyde club, so there was still a lot of ladder to climb, but it was a great introduction to the world of theatre (from director Christopher Gatteli), cabaret (from star Jenn Harris) and writing (from book writer Hunter Bell).

At Jeff Hiller Reads (to) You, you will be reading never-heard-before excerpts from a new book you’re writing. Can you reveal anything about the subject matter, title, or timeline of the book?

This new book is comedic essays. I plan to read two different essays each show. I know they are funny in parts, but I love reading them in front of an audience to gauge what works and what doesn't. The book is due in March of 2027, but with the slow nature of book production, it likely won't come out until 2028. Right now the book is tentatively titled Huh, Never Thought of That. Each essay is about a question someone has asked me that sent me down a worm hole. From Terry Gross asking why I never had kids to a child asking why I don't eat meat, the questions allow me to ponder. I know ponder can lead a blowhard to a never-ending monologue, but this is funny pondering.

You’ve already written a book, Actress of a Certain Age, which is a memoir you released in 2025. How does this new book you’re working on compare to that? How has your creative process differed?

My first book (which is still available in print and on audio!) was more of a memoir—the story of an actor who clawed, scraped and fought his way to the bottom half of the ladder. This new book jumps around from subject to subject more in the style of David Sedaris, Norah Ephron, or Samantha Irby—essays that hopefully make you laugh and think a little bit.

You’ve mentioned that you may do more than just read excerpts from your writing at Jeff Hiller Reads (to) You. Can you give us any hints as to what you’re planning?

No hints! I am still in the planning stages if I'm being completely honest, so the details might change, but I want the audience to have something special and fun as a thank you for coming and laughing (or not laughing) at my stories. I want the night to be a fun evening out, and the surprises will add to that.

How does performing on the stage and the screen influence your writing? Do you view these art forms as entirely different creative outlets, or do they bear a lot of similarities for you?

What an interesting question—thank you BroadwayWorld! I don't want to sound too pretentious here, but both actors and writers are storytellers.

Ooops. I sounded pretentious. Oh well, I still believe it. As an actor, the storytelling is much more collaborative (similar to my early days doing improv) and writing is much more your thoughts undiluted (much like my days doing stand up), but both are taking the audience on an interesting adventure through the magic of story... Oh wow. I have gone off the pretentious rails!

Do you have anything else you would like to add?

While the show is workshopping material, it is still funny! This is a fun night with lots of giggles, not a black box reading of Night Mother 2: This Time It's Sadder.

Tickets for Jeff Hiller Reads (to) You at Joe’s Pub on November 11, 18, and 25 at 7:00 pm are available here.

Learn more about Jeff Hiller here.

Photo Credit: Greg Krame

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