Alice Smith's New Residency, John Hill, and More Set for Winter and Spring Joe's Pub Shows

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Joe's Pub has has revealed a new slate of shows for its winter and spring lineup, featuring performances from Alice Smith, Linda May Han Oh, Toshi Reagon, El David Aguilar, Simon Amstell, John Hill, and more. Newly added programming also includes Morgan Bassichis: In Concert with Amy Winehouse, Music From The Sole's live album release, Aditya Prakash Ensemble's ISOLASHUN Live, and more.

Alice Smith

Friday, November 13 at 7PM & 9:30PM

10 Shows Just Added! Various dates, December 9 - February 25 at 9:30PM

Come spend an intimate evening with Alice Smith, celebrating her return to New York at Joe's Pub — a venue very special to her, one from the start of her career. It will be a reminiscent night to remember.

Morgan Bassichis: In Concert with Amy Winehouse

January 13, 14, 16 at 7PM & January 17 at 8:30PM

Part of the Under the Radar Festival

Just Added! Sundays, April 11 & 18 at 6PM & 8:30PM, Tuesday, April 13 at 9PM

It's 2007 and a 23-year-old Amy Winehouse takes the stage at Joe's Pub for her first concert in the United States. Winehouse's second album, Back to Black, was released just a few months earlier in the UK. She's not yet a mega-celebrity, but the American press is already circling, banking on her downfall. Amy played her 13-song set twice on that January night for a packed audience, backed by famed soul band The Dap-Kings. She died just four years later at age 27 and her photo now hangs on the wall of the club. Two decades later, comedian Morgan Bassichis—the first gay person to ever do a tribute show for a woman singer—returns to the Pub for a close encounter with Amy Winehouse's legendary debut.

Morgan's recent Obie-award winning show, Can I Be Frank?, introduced audiences to the little-known groundbreaking queer comedian Frank Maya, who died from AIDS-related complications in 1995. Now, directed again by collaborator Sam Pinkleton (The Rocky Horror Show, Oh, Mary!) and accompanied by a powerhouse ensemble led by beloved musical director Matt Ray, Bassichis turns to icon Amy Winehouse's world-changing performance two decades ago. What happened that fateful night? And who better than slightly above-average singer Morgan Bassichis to find out?

In Concert with Amy Winehouse is conceived and performed by Morgan Bassichis and directed by Sam Pinkleton. It features musical direction and piano by Matt Ray, percussion by Joel Mateo, bass by Derek Nievergelt, and cello by Ethan Philbrick.

Linda May Han Oh: Invisible Threads / Fabian Almazan

Thursday, January 14 at 9:30PM

Malaysia-Australian musician Linda May Han Oh plays piano, bassoon, and electric bass. She has performed with the likes of Joe Lovano, Steve Wilson, Vijay Iyer, Dave Douglas, Kenny Barron, Geri Allen, Fabian Almazan, and Terri Lyne Carrington. She is currently the bassist with guitarist Pat Metheny and is an active double bassist, electric bassist, and composer. Having completed her Masters at the Manhattan School of Music in 2008 studying with Jay Anderson, John Riley, Phil Markowitz, Dave Liebman and Rodney Jones, she now teaches the pre-college division there and conducts jazz video conference master classes for high schools around the US.

Cuban-American pianist/composer and environmentalist Fabian Almazan found his musical roots as a child in Havana where he first became involved in the classical piano tradition. Most recently, Almazan can be heard in such films as Harriet, Chi-Raq, Red Tails, and Miracle at St Anna. For his most recent record, This Land Abounds With Life, Almazan travelled back to his birthplace where he made field recordings of endemic Cuban birds to incorporate into the new music. As a performer, Almazan has developed a personal voice through the electric manipulation of the acoustic piano in live and studio settings. He has toured his music extensively as well as accompanied artists such as Linda May Han Oh, Terence Blanchard, Gretchen Parlato, John Hollenbeck, Mark Guiliana, Dave Douglass, Avishai Cohen, and Ambrose Akinmusire, among others.

Awards include 2 Grammy nominations, the SWR New Jazz Meeting commission, the Copland Fund, the Jerome Fund for Emerging Composers Award, the Jazz Gallery Residency, Rockefeller Brothers Residency, Cintas Foundation Award in Composition and the Sundance Composers' Lab. Almazan is the founder and director of Biophilia Records, whose artists are united by a common interest in having a positive impact on the environment and our communities.

Music From The Sole: Live Album Release

Sunday, January 17 at 6PM

Music From The Sole celebrates the release of their new live album on BYNK Records with an electrifying evening of music and percussive dance! Led by composer Gregory Richardson and Brazilian tap dancer and choreographer Leonardo Sandoval, this acclaimed New York City ensemble brings tap dance and live music together in a joyful exchange of rhythm, movement, and sound. Drawing on jazz, funk, house, and Brazilian music, the ensemble creates an original sound rooted in Afro-diasporic traditions. Presented during the 2027 APAP conference, the performance also offers a window into the company's two newest touring productions, created for both concert stages and theaters.

Aditya Prakash Ensemble: ISOLASHUN Live

Monday, January 18 at 7PM

Aditya Prakash is a Karnatik vocalist and composer from Los Angeles. He toured with Ravi Shankar as a teenager, has composed for choreographer Akram Khan since 2018, and led his ensemble in a 2021 NPR Tiny Desk concert. His 2023 album ISOLASHUN (New Amsterdam Records) grew out of a question he kept asking himself: could Karnatik music hold tension, distortion, fragility, and emotional messiness alongside its beauty? The music he made is raw, physical, and vulnerable. For this show, he reimagines the album with Sayee Rakshith on violin and cello, Praveen Sparsh on mridangam, and Vaibhav Batra on modular synth.

Third Reprise, Presented in Partnership with YoungArts

Monday, January 25 at 7PM

Third Reprise is bringing their Cover Theory Tour to Joe's Pub to celebrate the release of their debut album and play a mix of their most popular arrangements and fresh songs, with sounds ranging from gospel to folk to afrobeat to yacht rock. Third Reprise is a genre-bending, community-bridging band that plays wildly adventurous arrangements of showtunes, among other things. Highlighting the musicianship of instrumentalists and vocalists from both the Broadway and R&B/funk/soul/jazz scenes in NYC, the band launched online as a video series in 2023 and has since taken the internet by storm through collaborations with the likes of Darren Criss, Andrew Barth Feldman, Sarah Hyland, Amanda Barise, and many others. Third Reprise is the brainchild of arranger, music director and pianist Daniel Rudin, whose boundary-pushing arrangements for the group marry contemporary genres like disco funk, yacht rock, jazz fusion, and synthpop with rich storytelling. On stage, Third Reprise delivers thrilling pop-fusion arrangements with spontaneity and precision, never taking themselves too seriously yet playing “Defying Gravity” like their lives depend on it.

House of SpeakEasy: Seriously Entertaining

Tuesdays, January 26, February 23, March 23, May 4 & June 8 at 7PM

House of SpeakEasy's flagship program, Seriously Entertaining, focuses on how writers become writers, how their ideas shape their writing, and how their writing shapes the world. We feature ideas & storytelling for all genres of writers. The New York Times calls it “a literary mixtape [with] perfect flow and variety.'

Toshi Reagon's 43rd Annual Birthday Concerts

Wednesday, January 27; Thursday, January 28; and Sunday, January 31 at 7PM

Friday, January 29 & Saturday, January 30 at 9:30PM

43rd Annual Birthday Concerts featuring Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely (Jan. 27-30)

The Sacred Music Show featuring The Bernice Johnson Reagan Songbook (Jan. 31)

Toshi Reagon is a multi-talented and versatile singer, composer, musician, curator, and producer with a profound ear for sonic Americana. Her expansive career includes residences at Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, and multiple festivals and venues nationally and internationally. A highly collaborative artist, she has worked with many musicians, choreographers, film and theater makers, including Meshell Ndegeocello, Alsarah, Lizz Wright, Urban Bush Women, Dorrance Dance, Ananya Chatterjea, Nona Hendryx, Carl Hancock Rux, Rhiannon Giddens, Robert Wilson, her band BIGLovely and many more.

Toshi co-composed music for two Peabody Award-winning films. She is a 2015 Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellow, a 2018 United States Artist Fellow, an Andrew W. Melon Creative Futures Fellow Carolina Performing Arts. She is currently a Met Museum Civic Practice Fellow and a Bowdoin College Joseph McKeen Visiting Fellow. In 2021, Toshi received the APAP Award for Merit in the Performing Arts and was a recipient of the Herb Alpert Award in Music.

In 2022, Toshi received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Emerson College. In 2011, she founded the Community based festival WordRock& Sword. In 2018, she created the production company Wise Reagon Arts which produced the opera Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower. Created and featuring music and lyrics by Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon, it has been presented on four continents and has been seen by over 40,000 audience members.

I Beg Your Parton?!: Addie Sings Dolly

Friday, January 29 at 7PM

Once again Joe's Pub hosts Addie Brownlee and her beloved tribute to Dolly Parton. “When we lost our queen this year, I wondered if I could listen to her music ever again. But I've sung these songs all my life. When I sit with them I'm so moved by who Dolly Parton really was,” says Brownlee. “The wigs and plastic surgery and 'it takes a lot of money to look this cheap' persona was no doubt a part of her, but I wanted to make her writing the focus. She was truly one of the greatest songwriters in history.”

El David Aguilar

Tuesday, February 16 at 7PM

Grammy nominated El David Aguilar is one of the most versatile singer-songwriters to come out of Mexico's independent scene. His music is influenced by Mexican folklore, Latin and Brazilian traditions, as well American rock, pop and folk from the 60's to the 90's. David's poetic lyrics and harmonic sensibility have made him a frequent collaborator of artists such as Natalia Lafourcade, Jorge Drexler and Mon Laferte. El David's last album Compita Del Destino (Universal, 2024) is a collection of songs that reflect on life, love, and fate.

Simon Amstell: I Love It Here

Thursday, February 18 - Saturday, February 20 at 7PM

Simon Amstell returns to NYC with his brand-new stand-up show — funnier, truer, and more healing than anything ever before or after. I Love It Here is the latest, widely-acclaimed creation from the internationally-acclaimed comedian and filmmaker behind the Netflix stand-up special Set Free, the feature films Benjamin and Carnage, and multiple off-Broadway runs.

At a friend's beach house just outside Los Angeles, Simon finally finds peace: he is in love, free, released from the need to perform. But when an invitation arrives from the man who first ignited his teenage desire, that fragile calm is thrown into chaos. What follows is a desperate, hilarious attempt at surrender, during a night of overwhelming stimulation — the raw material for this extraordinary new show.

John Hill: Silk and Loose

Monday, February 22 at 9:30PM

After a shady tweet about John Hill's butt goes viral, he embarks on a journey of self-realization, reflection on past relationships, religious trauma, and what it means to be a single gay man dating in his late forties. A brutally honest evening of humorous reflection on bodies, sex, love, and life. And it's a musical.

Wednesday, March 17 at 9:30PM

Storm Marrero is one of the premier vocalists in NYC. An artist in motion, a classically trained singer and songwriter whose vocal stylings are rooted in contemporary music, soul, R&B, pop and Latin music. A proud Bushwick, Brooklyn native who grew up in Puerto Rico and studied vocal technique under the guidance of opera veterans and developed her unique voice at the prestigious musical theater department of the University of Puerto Rico. With over 30 years of experience in international nightlife, Marrero brings joy to any stage.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 09 Hrs 03 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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