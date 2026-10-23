Savy Jackson, Benjamin Pajak and More to Perform at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Gala

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Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's 2026 Gala Concert will be hosted by RWR alumni Zhailon Levingston (Tony Award-winning Director of CATS: The Jellicle Ball) and Grace McLean (Suffs, Penelope), and will feature performances from Broadway's Savy Jackson (Maybe Happy Ending), Benjamin Pajak (The Lost Boys), Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), and more. The event will take place at Joe's Pub on November 16, 2026 at 6:30pm.

The Gala Concert is an evening of songs and stories to celebrate the 2026 RWR writers. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the writers over cocktails, and then enjoy a concert of their new music developed at Rhinebeck this summer. Featuring performances from Savy Jackson, Benjamin Pajak, Tatianna Córdoba, Brennyn Lark (SIX), Vishal Vaidya (Merrily We Roll Along), Jodeci Milhouse (A Wonderful World), and Audrey Cardwell (Shucked), as well as some of the writers themselves. Casting by Andrew Fem.

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat exists to support musical theatre writers and is a crucial industry incubator for new musicals. Our residency programs are designed to address a critical need faced by writers: dedicated, uninterrupted time and resources to write. Over the past 15 summers, RWR has supported over 275 writers developing 139 musicals, which have gone on to fill stages around the world and advance our theatrical canon.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 18 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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