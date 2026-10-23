Savy Jackson, Benjamin Pajak and More to Perform at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Gala
The event at Joe's Pub will be hosted by Zhailon Levingston and Grace McLean.
Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's 2026 Gala Concert will be hosted by RWR alumni Zhailon Levingston (Tony Award-winning Director of CATS: The Jellicle Ball) and Grace McLean (Suffs, Penelope), and will feature performances from Broadway's Savy Jackson (Maybe Happy Ending), Benjamin Pajak (The Lost Boys), Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), and more. The event will take place at Joe's Pub on November 16, 2026 at 6:30pm.
The Gala Concert is an evening of songs and stories to celebrate the 2026 RWR writers. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the writers over cocktails, and then enjoy a concert of their new music developed at Rhinebeck this summer. Featuring performances from Savy Jackson, Benjamin Pajak, Tatianna Córdoba, Brennyn Lark (SIX), Vishal Vaidya (Merrily We Roll Along), Jodeci Milhouse (A Wonderful World), and Audrey Cardwell (Shucked), as well as some of the writers themselves. Casting by Andrew Fem.
Rhinebeck Writers Retreat exists to support musical theatre writers and is a crucial industry incubator for new musicals. Our residency programs are designed to address a critical need faced by writers: dedicated, uninterrupted time and resources to write. Over the past 15 summers, RWR has supported over 275 writers developing 139 musicals, which have gone on to fill stages around the world and advance our theatrical canon.
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