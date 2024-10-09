Interview: Cabaret Star Mark Nadler Gears up for THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW at HERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Christine Jorgensen Show, the acclaimed musical production that captivated sold-out audiences last spring at 59E59 Theatres, returns to New York for a limited engagement at HERE (145 6th Ave) from Thursday, October 10, 2024 to Sunday, November 17, 2024. Jesse James Keitel (Christine Jorgensen) and Mark Nadler (Myles Bell) will reprise their roles. Opening night is set for Thursday, October 17.



Produced by ADH Theatricals with producer Andrew D. Hamingson, The Christine Jorgensen Show is written and co-composed by Donald Steven Olson, with musical direction and co-composition by Nadler. The production is directed by Michael Barakiva.

Set in New York City and Pittsburgh in 1953, the inspiring play with music follows the real-life professional and personal relationship between actress-singer Christine Jorgensen, the first transgender individual to become widely known in America, and forgotten songwriter, dancer and pianist Myles Bell.

Nadler, playing Myles Bell, is a stable in the NYC cabaret scene. We spoke with him about the process of putting the show together, how cabaret informs his acting process, and what audiences can expect from the show. Read our conversation below.

What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming "The Christine Jorgensen Show?"

Are you kidding??!! This is the role of a lifetime!! It’s an extremely juicy acting part that also utilizes all of my skills. Only once before have I gotten to play a character who sings, plays the piano and tap dances. On top of that, I truly adore my co-star, Jesse James Keitel. When we’re on stage together, the whole world goes away, and we get intensely into our little world together. AND, this production is bigger, more fleshed out than what we had when we did it at 59 E. 59. There’s even going to be some of the audience seated at cocktail tables, which will add so much to the part of the play when she’s actually doing her act!

What led you to getting involved with this project? Whose idea was it originally?

The playwright, Donald Steven Olson, called me and told me he was writing the part of Myles with me in mind. I’ve never had a part written for me before. I would have been happy to do it if it had been a terrible play, but as it turned out, it’s an exquisite play.

What was the process like of collaborating with Donald Steven Olson on writing the music for this show?

Donald told me it was going to be a musical, and I said I didn’t know he was a songwriter. He said, “I’m not, but I’ve come up with some melodies and lyrics I think will really work.” When he sent me the script, he also sent me recordings of him singing these melodies a cappella. They were very good kernels of songs, but they lacked the kind of rigorous structure that songs had in 1950’s nightclub acts. They also, of course, had no harmonic or specific rhythmic structure.

I suggested some changes to clean up some of the rhymes and worked with Donald to tighten the form and create endings that would get applause. And, of course, I chose the chords and rhythms and wrote the accompaniment. I’m proud to say that people have asked me if we really wrote these songs or are they songs Christine really sang in the 50’s. I think we succeeded in making them sound authentic.

Who should go see this show?

Frankly, everyone. Yes, obviously, trans people and their families will have a special connection to Christine Jorgensen’s story, but this is a play about so much more than that. It’s about show business. It’s about a relationship — two very different people who have to interact whether they want to or not who come to love each other and, eventually, completely open each other up. And, mainly, it’s about self-invention and being who you truly are — not who everyone expects or wants you to be.

Finally, I would say anyone who just wants to be entertained should come see this show. There’s a lot of bang for your buck on that score!

What do you hope audiences take away from the show?

I hope they’ll leave thinking “Damn! That Nadler guy is amazing!!" But, seriously, I don’t hope — I know that the audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding of what it is to be trans — as well as what it takes to be your authentic self against all odds. They’ll also go home with some, as they say, tunes you can hum.

How do you feel your work in cabaret informs your performances in musical theater?

What people don’t often understand about cabaret as an art form, is that the most important thing is to be an excellent actor. Every song needs to be a three-act play and it needs to be acted believably. Also, especially in the shows I’ve done, I’ve always had genuinely theatrical elements in the staging, the lighting, etc. That’s why two of my cabaret shows have become Drama Desk Award-nominated off-Broadway shows.

What are your next steps for this project right now? Will we be seeing you doing a cabaret performance of any of the songs from the show?

I don’t know about that. The songs I sing as Myles are very specific to the show. And the songs Christine sing aren’t really right for me as a performer. But they’re right for a lot of other performers, and I’d be THRILLED to see them in someone’s cabaret show some time!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I’d like to add that I’m really grateful to BroadwayWorld. You’ve given me a lot of “ink” over the years. Thanks for letting me talk to you about this particular show; a show I’m hoping everyone will come see!

Learn more about the Christine Jorgensen Show and get tickets on their website here.

Comments