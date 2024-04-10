Salted Lemon Presents BUZZER At Court Square Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New production company SALTED LEMON will present its premiere production, Equity Approved Showcase Buzzer by Tracey Scott Wilson, which will open at Court Square Theater on May 10th for a two week limited engagement. Salted Lemon aims to produce work that originates from a personal trigger, focusing on social issues and what binds us as human beings in our needs, desires, aspirations, and mistakes. The beauty is in the flaw.

BUZZER by Tracey Scott Wilson, award-winning writer of Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson, premiered at The Goodman Theater in Chicago before opening at The Public Theater in 2015. Salted Lemon, whose projects provoke thought, conversation, and action through unsettling, challenging, and human storytelling, is thrilled to partner with Theater East to bring this play back to NYC at Court Square Theater, an intimate off-off-broadway space that lends itself perfectly to the play's claustrophobic subject matter.

The play follows JACKSON, a young,successful African American attorney, who is determined to build a life in the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of his youth. When he returns “home” with his girlfriend, a teacher named SUZY, and best friend fresh out of rehab, DON—both white, the trio are soon forced to confront the simmering racial and sexual tensions that exist both inside their home, and outside their apartment.

About the Company

Toni Kwadzogah (Director) is an actor and writer. She is a graduate of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, and has an undergrad degree in English from Rutgers University, with focuses in Comparative Literature and Film Study. Previous directing credits: Smith Street Stage's As You Like it (Asst. Director). Previous acting credits: Escalus/M. Overdone in Measure for Measure, Dot in The Brooklyn Way, Vera Stark in By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, and Karen in Speed-the-Plow.

Langston Reese (Jackson) started acting in University of Pittsburgh's theater program his senior year while finishing a Marketing and Business Administration degree. After graduating, Langston studied at the Philadelphia Acting Studio and then moved to New York to further his studies at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. Favorite credits include Ferdinand and Sebastian in The Tempest (Quintessence Theater Group) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in The Mountaintop (Santa Fe Playhouse). In his spare time, Langston enjoys cooking and making music with his friends.

Gloria Bangiola (Suzy) is a professional singer, actor, and teacher based in Brooklyn. Favorite stage roles include: Portia (Julius Caesar), Gwen (Planned Obsolescence), and The Waitress (Make Her Happen). Gloria made her feature film debut in the dark comedy Glue Trap. Her performance as Eliza was hailed as “annoyingly perfect”. She has written, produced, and performed two folk albums, Past the Willow and the Well and Fool's Gold, and two cabarets: “Back to School” and “A LITTLE BROAD”

Vincent Van der Velde (Don) is a Belgian actor, writer, and producer based in NYC. He's a 2020 Stella Adler Studio alum, holds a bachelor in finance from KULeuven (BEL), and is the founder of production company Kel Bordel. NYC theater: When we were young and unafraid; Julius Caesar; The Tempest (Stella Adler); The Sun Tries Dating (Manhattan Rep.); Golden Girl By The Sea (Greek Cultural Center). Regional: Colorado New Play Festival 2021 - company member. International: The Lark (AcSenT), Romeo and Juliet (CC Strombeek) Film: The Chapel (2023), I hope you love me (2023), Brief Encounters (2023), FIX (2022), Mother (2021), Majdoline (2020)

Aryn Geier (BA Musical Theatre - American University) is Bronx-based Actor, Stage Manager, Theatre Educator, and Costume Designer. She takes an interdisciplinary approach to theater, focusing on stories that spark empathy and understanding of others. Some favorite credits include As You Like It at Smith Street Stage (SM), No Mercy at Moxie Arts NYC (SM and Costume Design), Jooce at New York Theatre Festival (Suncloud). aryngeier.com

Michael Comp is a Bronx based jack-of-all-trades. If you can think of a job in theater or cinema, Michael Comp has probably had it. Working in the industry since she was 14, she has had the pleasure of appearing on stage and in front of the camera, but has made the bulk of her career gaining and implementing tech skills behind both. She loves to collaborate with others to tell a story and is excited to help take part in bringing "Buzzer" to life. Recent credits include: Dragon Puppeteer/Performer at Evermore Park, Board of Directors/Head Technician at Grassroots Shakespeare Washington DC, Head Broadcasting Producer/Lighting Designer at B'nai Jeshurun, and winner of The Ten Show at The Hive Collaborative.

Tickets

Court Square Theater is located at 44-02 23rd St Queens, NY 11101 (a short walk from the court square e/f/g/7 stop). Shows dates and times: 5/10, 5/11, 5/12, 5/15, 5/16, 5/17, 5/18 at 7:30 pm, and 5/12 at 2 pm. Tickets are $27.50 per person. Purchase your tickets today at: https://buzzer.brownpapertickets.com.

Salted Lemon is also currently running a crowdfunding campaign through seed and spark, to fund the project. To support Salted Lemon and help bring Buzzer by Tracey Scott Wilson to life, donate at our seed and spark campaign