Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY

Inappropriate Patti in the house!

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY

Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY Jonathan Hoover is a triple threat.  He's more than a triple threat, in fact, but in the time that we could spend counting all of his talents, we could just show you some of what the singing actor has accomplished over the years in a YouTube video deep dive.  This musical theater actor who took the world by storm with his Instagram page @inappropriatepatti has captured the hearts of some twenty thousand plus people who follow the page to see what outrageous thing he will do next.  Even Patti LuPone herself is a fan of the man who made his fame lampooning her inimitable style.

Now, after more than a handful of appearances in other peoples' shows, Jonathan Hoover is taking the big leap.  On August 13th at 9:30 pm, Hoover will make his solo show debut on the New York cabaret stage at the prestigious 54 Below, where his idol Patti LuPone played a series of sold-out shows last December.  Directed by longtime esteemed collaborator Robbie Rozelle and Musical Directed by the insanely popular Drew Wutke, Jonathan Hoover will offer SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY, a show that is being described as a "carefully curated evening of chaos" which seems, on the face of it, an absolutely accurate description of the Jonathan Hoover brand.

To celebrate Jonathan and Inappropriate Patti's big event, Broadway World Cabaret is pleased to present our own curation of ten of our favorite videos by this entertainer whose star is continuing to rise.

Make reservations for Second-Rate Somebody HERE or for the livestream HERE.

Visit the Jonathan Hoover website HERE.

1.  Patti LuPone a Disney Princess Medley

2.  Lonely House

3.  Let Me Be Your Star

4.  Easy To Love

5.  American Horror Story

6.   The Sound of Music

7.  Move On

8.  In The Light

9.  Johanna in Sweeney Todd

10.  Carol, Bernadette And Patti Christmas




