Immigrant Artists And Scholars In New York Present GLOBAL POETRY SERIES At The Nuyorican Poets Cafe

Immigrant/International Artists and Scholars in New York (IASNY) at the iconic Nuyorican Poets Café present Global Poetry Series. Curated & hosted by Saviana Stanescu, Saturday, January 16, 2021, 2 pm ET on Zoom. https://ci.ovationtix.com/35133/production/1036143?performanceId=10607352

Featuring distinguished international poets across borders and languages: Hebert Abimorad (Uruguay/Sweden), Muhsine Arda (Turkey), Sanaz Davoodzadeh Far (Iran/Luxemburg), Lidija Dimkovska (Macedonia/Slovenia), Hilal Karahan (Turkey), Ioana Ieronim (Romania/US), Noé Morales Muñoz (Mexico), Saviana Stanescu (Romania/US), Vadim Terekhin (Russia), Rossy Toledo (Mexico/US)

The poems will be read in English and (some in) the original language. There will be a 15-min talkback with the poets at the end.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Hebert Abimorad (Montevideo, March 17, 1946) is a Uruguayan poet, translator, and teacher, who has lived in Sweden since 1975. He has written 20 books of poetry and has translated Swedish poets into Spanish. His work has been translated into Swedish and many other languages. In 2010 he was a finalist for the Bartolomé Hidalgo award in the Poetry category in Uruguay. In 2014 he obtained the second prize offered by MEC (Ministry of Education and Culture) in Uruguay. Hebert was honored with the annual Literature Award for Mekong in the category 'Works in verse and poems in prose'. His books Mekong and La plaza, both in bilingual versions, received a grant from the Swedish Culture Service for distribution in all libraries.

Muhsine Arda is a Turkish poet, novelist and essayist. Following a lengthy teaching assignment at New York University, she returned to Bursa, Turkey in 1997. Muhsine's work has been extensively published in Turkey, including five volumes of poetry, short stories, essays, and two novels. Her most recent novel, Beşibiryerde, released on October 1, 2020, has already garnished two accolades: "2020's Best Literary Work from Bursa" by BUDEP; and "2020 Writer of the Year" by Yüksel Baysal-Bursa. Many of her poems have been translated into other languages and have appeared in international literary publications. A staunch advocate of Women's Rights, her feminist viewpoint is reflected in much of her writing, which also addresses such "taboo" subjects as women's sexuality, physical disability, and suicide.

Sanaz Davoodzadeh Far is an Iranian poet, writer and theatre artist. She is the author of the acclaimed book I Walk on Dead Letters. Her work has been widely published and her poetry has been translated into English, German, Arabic, Turkish, Swedish, Kurdish and French. She is currently based in Luxemburg.

Lidija Dimkovska (born in Skopje, Macedonia, lives in Ljubljana, Slovenia) has published six books of poetry, three novels, one American diary and one short story collection, awarded and translated in numerous languages. In English her first collection of poetry Do Not Awaken Them with Hammers was published by Ugly Duckling Presse in 2006, her second collection pH Neutral History which was short-listed for the Best Translated Book Award 2013, was published by Copper Canyon Press in 2012, and in 2016 Two Lines Press published her novel A Spare Life which was long-listed for the Best Translated Book Award 2017.

Dr. Hilal Karahan is a Turkish poetess, writer, translator, mother and medical doctor. She has been professionally writing since 2000. She has joined many collective books, bilingual poetry almanacs and organization committee of international poetry festivals. She has published 6 poetry and 3 prose books and many selected poems in books published in different languages. Hilal is the intercontinental director of the World Festival of Poetry (WFP) organization, a member of Turkey PEN and World Poetry Movement, and Turkish ambassador of World Institute of Peace (WIP) which is linked to UNESCO.

Since 2016, she organizes the FeminİSTANBUL Women's Poetry Festival every year. She has received many national and international poetry awards. Since 2017, she is a member of the publishing council of international bilingual poetry magazines Absent and Rosetta Word Literatura. www.hilalkarahan.com

Ioana Ieronim is the award-winning author of Triumph of the Water Witch (multiple editions, including in England and Germany) and Lavinia and Her Daughters, A Carpathian Elegy (Cervena Barva, Boston, 2020) - narrative poetry, translated by Adam J. Sorkin. Online: Omnivorous Syllables; Ariadne's Veil a.o. (verse); When Big Is Not Beautiful. The House of the People (collage and verse). Verse, essays, plays published in European countries and the U.S. Translations of drama into Romanian, from Shakespeare to Tony Kushner and Goran Stefanovski. She was an editor for foreign encyclopedias, cultural journalist, Romania's cultural attaché in Washington DC (1992-96), and Fulbright program director in Bucharest.

Noé Morales Muñoz is a Mexican playwright, director, poet, translator, essayist and teacher, working at the intersection of writing, experimental multidisciplinary projects and contextual art processes tackling social issues like migration, violence, historical memory, civil rights movements, and teenage suicide, among others. Professionally active since 2001, Morales Muñoz has collected several awards for his work, like the 2015 Altair Tejeda de Tamez National Playwriting Award. He has attended artistic residencies in London, New York, San Diego, Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Shanghai, supported by the Lark Play Development Center New York, the Goethe Institute Colombia, the Royal Court Theatre London and a number of Mexican and international institutions. He has been a fellow of the National Fund for the Arts' National Artistic System (2017-2021).

Saviana Stanescu is a cutting-edge Romanian playwright, poet, professor, and ARTivist based in New York/Ithaca. Her US plays include Aliens with extraordinary skills, Ants, White Embers (all published by Samuel French), Useless, Toys, For A Barbarian Woman, Lenin's Shoe, Waxing West (New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Play), What Happens Next, Bee Trapped Inside the Window, Zebra 2.0. Honors: Fulbright, Indie Theatre Hall of Fame, John Golden Award, KulturKontakt, Marulic Prize, Best Play of the Year UNITER Award. Selected poetry books: Google Me, Diary of a Clone, The Outcast, Advice for Housewives and Muses. (www.saviana.com)

Vadim Terekhin is a Russian poet, co-Chairman of the Russian Writers Guild, Vice-President of the International Academy of Russian literature (Moscow), Chairman of the Kaluga regional branch of the all-Russian public organization "Union of Russian Writers", member of the international poetic movement "World Without Walls" (VSP) council, corresponding member of the Petrovskaya Academy of Sciences and Arts (Saint Petersburg), full member of the Academy of Russian Literature (Moscow), etc.

He is the winner of many literary awards (named after famed writers) including: "Taras Shevchenko", "Eduard Volodin", "Belukha", Prize of the Central Federal district of the Russian Federation in the field of literature and art, Honorary Prize of the Poetry Forum in Bahrain, National Literary Prize "The Paternal House", Filaret's religious poetry on Internet, "The Golden Path", "Marina Tsvetayeva", etc.

R.E. Toledo is Distinguished Lecturer of Spanish in the Department of Modern Foreign Languages and Literatures at the University of Tennessee. Her poetry and short stories have been published in Letras Femeninas, and Label me Latino/a. Her first two collections of poetry Pregonero despertar de voces (Abismos, 2013) y Azules sueños naranjas (miCielo, 2013) were published in Mexico, 2013. She coedited an Anthology of Bilingual-Bicultural Texts Nos pasamos de la Raya/We crossed the line in May 2015. She is currently working on the Second Volume of Nos pasamos de la Raya/We crossed the line, and her third poetry collection Vacío/Hollow.