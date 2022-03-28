IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the brand new parenting musical comedy In the Trenches: A Parenting Musical on July 13, 2022, at 7pm. The show won five BroadwayWorld 2020 Regional awards, including Best Production of a Musical of the Decade.

Join two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent Greatest Hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on "The Most Dangerous Thing In The Room", tap dancing towards bleach, knives, and tide pods; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the "Second Child Blues"; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the "official mom uniform"; Dad discovers he's not the "ice-cream and movie-night cool parent" but rather the "do your homework real parent" amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and Mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of a LaGuardia bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.

Sold out audiences have called this "potty-mouthed parent party" "relatable," "hilarious," "laugh-til-you-cry," and "heartwarming." The score features a wide array of musical styles, from doo-wop to hip hop, Gilbert and Sullivan patter to 80's rock, Motown to musical theater and more, "all delivered with power and finesse." Similar to I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Book of Mormon, and Avenue Q, the show contains adult language and humor and is a perfect date night or moms' night out.

Join the composers and the original cast and band of In the Trenches: A Parenting Musical for a concert-style performance of the show. Cast members Marcos Ospina, Vidushi Goyal, Valerie Igoe, and Scott Rathbun will be joined by frequent Feinstein's/54 Below contributor Jason SweetTooth Williams, playing the show's saucy-but-wise narrator. The show features book, music, and lyrics by real-life parents Graham Fuller and Kristina Fuller; is orchestrated, co-arranged and music directed by pianist Dan Graeber; is choreographed by Jessica Hindsley; and is directed by Robert Michael Sanders.

In the Trenches: A Parenting Musical plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 13, 2022, at 7pm. There is a $45-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

