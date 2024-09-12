I'M THAT W!TCH To Debut At Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into a world of enchantment and allure with I'm That Witch! Join GPC for a journey where live singing, dance, and variety collide.

With all original music by Jackson Sturkey, Vinnie Ester, and Will Studabaker, ranging from hauntingly beautiful ballads to electrifying showstoppers, I'm That W!tch promises a night of unforgettable magic and mystique - grab your tickets now and prepare to be spellbound!

"We've collaborated with Jackson Sturkey on our Freak Shows in the past, and have always loved his original music" says Bridget Bose, Co-Founder, and Executive Director. "When he proposed fusing our choreography with his songs, we jumped at the chance."

"Jackson, and his collaborator Will, have a cannon of songs that tell an interesting story," echoes Andrea Palesh, Co-Founder and Artistic Director. "They feel fresh and exciting, they elicit emotion, and it has been a pleasure collaborating on this brand new show."

"I'm That W!tch is a true example of the collaborative powers of GPC Entertainment. We've created brand new pieces, re-staged choreography with the new songs, and the final product is a show that will empower and delight the audience," explains Melissa Buriak, Producer and Company Director.

I'm That W!tch! is directed and produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, Jackson Sturkey, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester, Vinnie Ester, and music by Jackson Sturkey, Vinnie Ester, and Will Studabaker. The cast will feature company members Andrea Palesh, Anna ModicBradley, Annie Ester, Allyson Horn, Carly Willow Johnson, Kay Radomsky, Rachel Caron, Shannon McGee, Victoria Manoli, Vinnie Ester, and Zoe Harris. Jackson Sturkey will be joining the company as Emcee.

I'm That W!tch! runs for one night only at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan, Saturday, October 12th, 2024 at 7 pm EST. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.GPC-Entertainment.com.

Comments