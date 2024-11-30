Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's 12th Annual Tribute To The Star Wars Holiday Special Set for December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present It's a Wonderful Life Day Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's 12th Annual Tribute to The Star Wars Holiday Special at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, NYC) on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

It is time for the Hotsy Totsy Star Wars Holiday Special tribute! We have been doing so for 11 years, each time with a brand new script, but with the same odd and troubling clips.

This year, Handsome Brad believes the world would be better if the Star Wars Holiday Special had never happened, and his guardian angel George Lucas has come to visit the Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women and grant that wish!

Finally the world can see what life without the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special - it's gotta be better - right?

The HOSTS: Cherry Pitz & Handsome Brad; SPECIAL GUESTS: Andy Ross & Heath Blash; ACTS: Fortune Cookie, Petra Hanson, Désirée De Sade, World Wide Blond, Erika Rodgers; GOGO: Rosie Cheeks; and STAGE KITTEN: VeNatrix

This is their 12th year paying tribute to The Star Wars Holiday Special which celebrates its 46th year anniversary! If you have not seen it, then you have not seen special guest star Bea Arthur sing and dance with the space alien bar patrons from the Tatooine Cantina, (here is a clip). The Star Wars Holiday Special was quite possibly the worst holiday special ever conceived in fact there is a new documentary out about it called A Disturbance in the Force. George Lucus is quoted as saying. "If I had the time and a sledgehammer, I would track down every copy of that show and smash it." It is literally Star Wars meets rejected skits from The Carol Burnett Show and out of work actors from the world of Sid and Marty Krofft. It stars the cast of the original Star Wars trilogy Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher & Harrison Ford (they were under contract and couldn't get out of it). It was written by the staff writers of The Carol Burnett Show who admitted they had not seen the movie, and featured special guest stars Harvey Korman, Bea Arthur, Art Carney, The Jefferson Starship and a cast of fur suited character actors as Chewbacca's family. It is chock full of WTF moments, such as Carrie Fisher singing, and even includes Wookie-porn.

17 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, “That was the best show you folks have ever done!” As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and even Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

Admission is $25 pre-sold reserved seating is sold out, but tickets are still available at the door. Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00. The Slipper Room is 21+.

