Heather Parcells and Diane Phelan To Perform Concert At Chelsea Table And Stage

Heather Parcells and Diane Phelan will perform in concert at Chelsea Table And Stage this May!

Two of Broadway's wittiest leading ladies, Heather Parcells (Judy Turner in A Chorus Line; Tuck Everlasting; Finding Neverland) and Diane Phelan (Cinderella in Into The Woods; School Of Rock) take you on a duet driven romp through the sweet dissonance of enduring friendship. Having met as mere babes on the 1st National Tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie, the duo harmonize their way through the inescapable lunacy that accompanies a lasting friendship.

This performance is directed by Joe Langworth (Ragtime; On The 20th Century) and Musical Direction by James Olmstead (A Beautiful Noise; Once Upon A One More Time). This performance also has Livestream tickets available.

Taking place at Chelsea Table and Stage -152 West 26th Street (Hilton Fashion District Hotel) New York, NY 10001 on Sunday, May 19th, @ 7pm. In-Person and livestream tickets available online: https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/guest/oL3o3Go9BgVml2SXudhj.