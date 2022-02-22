Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Highlights Presents TRIPLE THREATS - BROADWAY, JAZZ & SOUL 

Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Highlights is an offshoot of Crazy Coqs's longest-running show, Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party, which, during the pandemic, went onto the virtual stage, and in 16 months online, hosted more than 500 singers from across the globe.

"Triple Threats" will be hosted by Harold Sanditen, and will showcase three young, female trailblazers, all discovered on the virtual Open Mic Party.

Making her London debut, San Franciscan, Ava Nicole Frances, is an 18-year old singer, actress, and cabaret veteran. Singing professionally since age 10, Ava has wowed audiences in San Francisco, Los Angeles and NYC. In 2020 Ava won a Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Junior Performer. Other honors: winner of The Seth Rudetsky's Sing Off, and a top five finalist on Broadway World's Next On Stage. Recently Ava released two singles and "Mutual Admiration Live." Ava's training includes, The Songbook Academy, Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Boot Camp, Young Actor's Theatre Camp and Ruth Asawa School of the Arts where she is currently a senior. She is proud to announce she will attend NYU Tisch for Musical Theatre in the fall!

Also making her London debut is 18-year old Anaïs Reno. Anaïs graduated in 2020 from LaGuardia High School (think "Fame") and now attends SUNY Purchase, studying jazz voice, as an Ella Fitzgerald scholar. Anaïs has been performing since age 8. Honours and awards: 2016 Forte International Competition's Platinum Award, Second Place - Michael Feinstein's Great American Song Book Academy, First Place - Mabel Mercer Foundation competition, and the Julie Wilson award. Anaïs's debut album, "Lovesome Thing," a collection of songs by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, received international critical acclaim, as well as climbing to no 6 on the jazz chart after performing in the Top 10 for 4 consecutive weeks.

Making her Crazy Coqs debut is 23-year old singer/songwriter, Eliza Leng. She has performed at the Millennium Centre Cardiff as the opening act for Wicked, The Royal Albert Hall as part of a 1,000 person choir, The Pheasantry, Stockfest, The Hope and Anchor, and the Moustache Bar. Upcoming gigs will be at Camden Assembly on the 30th April, and 02 Islington on the 17th September. Eliza has co-written, produced, and released three songs that are now out on all music platforms. Her newest song, Changes, will be released on 29th April, in advance of its release on her EP later this year. Eliza will soon be recording the theme song for a 9-part documentary series.

Harold Sanditen is regular at the Crazy Coqs, where he hosts their longest-running show, his smash hit, Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party, now in its 10th year. Since bursting onto the jazz and cabaret scene in 2008, he has devised and performed six solo cabaret shows, one duo show, released three CDs, starred in Café Society Swing in the West End and toured to packed houses from LA to Mykonos. Prior to singing, Harold produced theatre for 20 years, from the smallest scale off-off shows to large scale West End, producing such luminaries as Olivia Colman, Jessica Lange, Clive Owen, Brendan Fraser, Felicity Kendal, Frances de la Tour, Kathy Burke, and Celia Imrie, alongside complete newcomers. Throughout his career, as a producer and emcee, he has always fostered burgeoning talent. Before the show biz bug hit, Harold was an investment banker in New York City. That seems like a very distant memory!

Now's your chance to discover the hottest young talent from across the globe, all in one show together. Join Harold Sanditen and three powerhouses in the areas of Broadway, jazz and soul, for an evening of electric entertainment. This show will be a testament to the diversity and brilliance of all who perform at Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party.

