Hannah Reimann to Sing Joni Mitchell's BLUE at 54 Below in March

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Hannah Reimann in Hannah Reimann Sings Joni Mitchell's Blue on Thursday, March 30 at 7pm.

Back by popular demand! Celebrating the iconic Joni Mitchell's upcoming 80th birthday later this year and her stunning album Blue, Hannah Reimann (vocals, piano, and dulcimer) and Michele Temple (Pere Ubu, Wicked) first played this renowned album in its entirety in 2012 with their colleagues at The Bitter End, where Mitchell played in the 1960s. Since that time, they have performed over 40 songs from Mitchell's catalogue from seven albums and continue to add more songs to their repertoire with each performance. What sets their show apart from other Joni Mitchell cover acts is its dedication to playing an authentic concert in the same keys and arrangements as the original studio and live recordings, as well as seeking out great jazz, pop, and Broadway collaborators in New York City who are willing to do the same with them. For the March 30th performance, Blue will be bookended by hits from Mitchell's other albums including "Both Sides Now," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Help Me," and more. This is one concert no Broadway, or folk/pop music lover should miss!

The performance features Reimann and Temple, as well as Micah Burgess (School of Rock, Petula Clark), Scott Chasolen (The Machine Pink Floyd show at BB King's on Broadway, US tours, Beginnings Chicago tribute, US tours), Mike Viseglia (Kinky Boots, Suzanne Vega), with more special guests to be announced soon.

Reimann grew up as a classically-trained musician, but she was also forming rock bands with her teenage friends. "I first discovered Joni Mitchell's music when I was thirteen," says Reimann. "I collected her records and, like many of the women of my generation, memorized the lyrics of those amazing albums: Clouds, Ladies of the Canyon, For the Roses, Court and Spark, Miles of Aisles, and, of course, the classic, Blue. I identified with the longing and courageous honesty in Joni's music and lyrics. In 2011, I sang selections of Mitchell's work on St. Barths while on a three-week engagement there. At that time, my father was growing increasingly ill with a fatal disease. Going through my own blue period, I decided to study and perform the entire album Blue at The Bitter End. It was a powerful and healing experience. Joni Mitchell's music and career continue to inspire and motivate me and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to share the gift of her music as part of a celebration of her long and fruitful life."

This performance is part of Live From 54 Below, a new series featuring streams of live performances direct from Broadway's Living Room! Designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards. The livestream for this performance will be available for $25.

Hannah Reimann in Hannah Reimann Sings Joni Mitchell's Blue plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, March 30 at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($50.50-$62 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



About Hannah Reimann

Songwriter, vocalist, instrumentalist, composer, actor, music educator, and filmmaker Hannah Reimann will be releasing her single "Doin' Good" on all platforms on March 10, 2023, and recently hit 50,000 plays on Spotify with her EP, Asheville. Reimann has been performing publicly since the age of two. Her pedagogical lineage, via multiple generations, can be traced back to Beethoven via her teachers Arminda Canteros and German Diez (a student of Claudio Arrau). She has played classical music and sang in folk and rock ensembles since she was a child. Over the course of her varied and multi-genre career, Reimann has played concert piano at Lincoln Center, fronted a punk band in Japan, appeared in over twenty independent films, performed with the Main Squeeze Accordion Orchestra, and directed the documentary My Father's House: A Journey of Love and Memory.

For much of the past decade, Reimann has devoted herself to interpreting the music of Joni Mitchell with her live show Both Sides Now, notably at the Irondale Center in Brooklyn for a nine-show Off-Broadway run for the ON WOMEN Festival in 2019. Both Sides Now and her previous tribute show, Woman of Heart & Mind, have been performed at The Bitter End, Littlefield, The Cutting Room, and more in New York City, Maine, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She was recently awarded a grant from Café Royal Cultural Foundation to record an EP of her original work. Music from Reimann's album First Songs has been on the airwaves for over twenty years, most notably her song "Corazòn," which gets regular play on XM Satellite and Sirius Radio. She has been commissioned to create numerous pop, folk, theatre, and classical compositions over the past 20 years. Reimann's contemporary writing, music and inspirations are available on her website at HannahReimann.com.

Photo credit: Brent-Szklaruk