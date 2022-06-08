HAMILTON's Fergie L. Phillipe to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY

The popular weekly Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace and hosted by renowned talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" welcomes Broadway actor Fergie L. Philippe who is currently in Hamilton on Broadway as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison. Fergie joins Rye as a special guest to talk about his exciting career, Broadway debut, their mutual love of Disney and the Muppets, his upcoming 54 Below show, and so much more! He will also be performing one of his favorite tunes from a popular Disney on Broadway musical.

This Sunday also marks the 75th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. The Broadway Makers Marketplace will have a special Tony Award viewing party complete with Broadway celebrity guests, food, prizes, and more! Rye will be interviewing people as they arrive on the red carpet of the Marketplace and then host his talk show at 6:00 pm with Fergie L. Philippe as his guest for the hour. If you would like to attend this special Tony Awards party, you can purchase your ticket here http://bit.ly/BMMTONYPARTY.

This week's show is sponsored by the new Broadway musical Mr. Saturday Night starring Billy Crystal and based on the film also starring Crystal. The show has generously given ticket vouchers for a future performance which will be given to the winners of the Broadway trivia segment. All shows of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will also be live-streamed on Rye's YouTube and Facebook platforms for those who cannot attend.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace (at the Turnstyle Underground Marketplace at Columbus Circle, West 57th & 8th Ave) on Sundays from 6:00-7:00 pm. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was previously at BAR 9 in Hell's Kitchen, where it debuted for the first time on September 23, 2021. Rye had his final show at BAR 9 on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Come out and see why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry!

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is a talk show accessible for ALL Broadway and theater lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is currently the ONLY live Broadway-themed audience talk show in New York City to offer the "long-form interview" style.

Thrown into the fun one-hour show is audience Broadway trivia with exclusive giveaways ranging from Broadway tickets, merchandise, and of kind items not found anywhere else! Past sponsors for the show have included Broadway Plus, Playbill, Girl From The North Country, Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway, Jersey Boys, Randy Rainbow's Playing with Myself, Harvey Fierstein's I Was Better Last Night, The Play That Goes Wrong, Come From Away, Broadway Makers Marketplace, and many others!

It is free to attend Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, but be sure to look around the shop before or after the show to see what the shop offers and pick up a few things!

Past guests of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway have included Danny Quadrino, Analise Scarpaci, Joey Contreras, Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Hannah Cruz, Michael Mott, Michael Kushner, Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9), Michael Longoria, and many others! For a complete list of past and upcoming guests, to see production photos, stream prior week's shows, and learn more about the show, visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

To learn more about Broadway Makers Marketplace, go to www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.