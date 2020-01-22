Guilty Pleasures Cabaret To Celebrate Women's History Month In THE FEMME FATALE_

_

In celebration of Women's History Month, Guilty Pleasures Cabaret presents, The Femme Fatale an evening of music and dance paying homage to iconic females.

This show blends a variety of acts including vocal group - The Sirens, dance, circus arts, and burlesque to fully capture the beauty, strength, and intellect of the female experience. Lauren Warnecke from SeeChicagoDance says, "One of the many guilty pleasures about Guilty Pleasures Cabaret's 'Femme Fetale' is the pure entertainment they bring to an evening." And to quote DB Frick from Stagebiz.com, "Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, a high energy modern cabaret act run by women who know what they are doing."

The Femme Fatale cast features choreography and direction by Bridget Bose and Andrea Palesh, music arrangements by music director Vincent Ester, The Sirens: Melissa Becker, Annie Ester, Julia Goretsky, and Allyson Horn, singer/emcees Shannon Rafferty and Meredith Swanson, and dance company members Marissa Anderson, Melissa Cammarata, Briawna Jackson, Katarina Lott, Kayla Radomski, Ashley Rose, Moira Saxena, and Candice Segarra.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret in "The Femme Fatale" plays The Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher Street, NYC) on Friday March 6, 2020 at 9:30PM and Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street, NYC) on Friday March 27th, 2020 at 11:30PM. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com.





