Gracie McGraw Comes to Joe's Pub in July

Hard on the heels of her sold out Joe’s Pub debut, I Will Probably Cry…Again, Gracie McGraw will bring her next solo concert, I’m Used To It, to Joe’s Pub on Monday, July 15th at 9:30PM.

In I’m Used To It, GRACIE will be joined on stage by a group of incredible Special Guest Performers which includes Nick Drake, Keri René Fuller, and Emily Schultheis. The band will be led by Gracie’s Musical Director, Jacob Yates.

Deemed a “future Broadway star” by Billboard, Gracie McGraw is a New York based performer/actress who was most recently been seen on Television recurring on the hit OWN series, “If Loving You is Wrong,” created and written by Tyler Perry. She made her New York solo Cabaret debut to sold out audiences at the Fashion District’s newest venue, Chelsea Table & Stage.

A Nashville native, Gracie began her performance career at an early age, performing lead/principal roles at notable regional theatre companies. After relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Television & Film, she felt the pull to get back to her roots, and pursue Theatre in New York City.

Gracie has been deemed a “singing sensation” and “showstopper” by outlets such as Hello! Magazine, CNN, Billboard, and People after she performed with the acclaimed New York Concert series, “Broadway Sings.”

Gracie currently resides in New York with her dog “son,” Baz.

The show will be presented at JOE’S PUB at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. . For tickets – which cost $25 – call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.