Goldie Dver Will Play SWEET BEGINNING For One Night at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Goldie Dver

Sweet Beginning - A Musical Celebration

Sunday, November 6, 7:00PM

Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 W 42nd Street, NYC

"Goldie blends the madcap frenetic quality one finds in a Minnelli, the jazz baby playfulness of a Channing, and the Streisand-like tendency to alter the contours of a song to give them a personally sculpted quality."

--Bistro Awards

MAC Award winning singer GOLDIE DVER celebrates the pre-release of her first CD and the premiere of the music video for her single, "I've Still Got New York," plus much more in this one night only event!

GOLDIE DVER has enjoyed an extensive performing career in top nightclubs in New York and across the US. Her acclaimed solo cabarets include After Today, Woman On The Stage, and Back in Mama's Arms. In 2002, Goldie, James Beaman and David Maiocco won the MAC Award for their revue, Crazy World: Songs of Leslie Bricusse.

"I'm truly excited and feel so fortunate that as I turn 68, there are still new doors opening and new artistic opportunities to explore," says Goldie. "I believe in always being open to possibilities in life. This CD and music video are yet another Sweet Beginning."

As a breast cancer survivor, Goldie passionately believes that access to quality healthcare is the right of all women. $5.00 from every cover charge will benefit Phyllis Newman WOMEN'S HEALTH INITIATIVE.

Music Director Michael Roberts leads a dream band of top NYC players: John Miller on bass, CHIP FABRIZI on drums, MARC DAINE on guitar, and Josh Plotner on sax. The evening is directed by James Beaman.

Adding to the celebration, two special guests will join Goldie, bringing their own musical magic!

Carolyn Montgomery, MAC, Bistro and Nightlife Award-winning singer/songwriter, has performed in major venues across 36 US states, in Montreal and in London. She's the Executive Director of the American Songbook Association.

Bill Zeffiro is a multi MAC Award-winning performer, musical director, and composer/lyricist. His original song, "I've Still Got New York," Goldie's first single, was released on all major streaming platforms this year.

GOLDIE DVER, a veteran of cabaret and musical theatre, was a regular personality on the long-running Joey Reynolds Show "The Jewish Hour", Friday nights on WOR-AM Radio. After a ten year absence from performing (life had other plans), Goldie made a triumphant return to cabaret in 2019, with her show Back In Mama's Arms.

Over the past two years, Goldie started making magic in the recording studio, in collaboration with Chip Fabrizi at PPI Recording. The result is her very first CD, "Sweet Beginning." For the first single released on the album, "I've Still Got New York" by Bill Zeffiro, Goldie produced her first music video. The song speaks to Goldie's deep affection for the city she has called home since 1974, when she arrived here to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Michael Roberts (Music Director) is the creator of several successful Off-Broadway shows: Golf: The Musical, The Fartiste (Best Musical, 2006 NY Fringe Festival), and Goldstein (Off-Broadway Alliance Nomination, 2018). As Music Director/pianist, he has collaborated with Broadway legends Donna Murphy and Betty Buckley, pop icon Lesley Gore, and leading cabaret artists from Christine Andreas to Craig Pomranz and Sally Mayes. Michael is the President of the American Songbook Association.

James Beaman (Director) has directed two of Goldie Dver's solo shows, most recently Back in Mama's Arms. His revue, Crazy World: Songs of Leslie Bricusse, in which he starred with Goldie and musical director David Maiocco , won the MAC Award for Revue of the Year in 2002. Jamie has directed successful solo shows for Lianne Marie Dobbs and Sierra Rein, whose Running in Place won both the MAC and Bistro Awards. He's the director of Alex de Suze's Late Bloomer, and Becca Kidwell's Show of Dares 2.

Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 W 42nd Street, NYC

(212) 695-6909

www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

$25 cover/$25 food/drink minimum