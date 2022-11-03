Georgia Mendes and More Bring grATTITUDE to Club Cumming

Club Cumming presents Georgia Mendes in grATTITUDE, Friday November 4th, 2022, at 9:30PM. For one night only, join Georgia Mendes, just a quirky gal tryna make it in the big apple, for an unforgettable evening of tunes at Club Cumming. Fresh out of therapy, she is ready to blow the roof off Club Cumming. She will be joined by Musical Director Michael Kaish, and a few of your favorite Broadway actors for an evening full of laughter and tears. This show is directed by Hillary Dominguez and produced by Evan Schild.
Joining Georgia will be Broadway and Film star Ben Levi Ross, Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen & Freddy in Tick, Tick,... Boom! on Netflix, Gabrielle McClinton, Broadway: Paradise Square (Originated the role of Angelina Baker), Chicago, Pippin (Leading Player), Khaliah Johnson, TV: 4400 on The CW and Cate Hayman (Carnegie Mellon University). With Direction by Hillary Dominguez, Musical Direction by Michael Kaish (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Stranger Sings! Parody) produced by Evan Schild (The Old Man & The Pool, POTUS, Runyonland Productions)
Georgia Mendes in grATTITUDE plays Club Cumming (505 East 6th StreetNew York,) on November 4th, 2022.
Singger Susan Neuffer returns to the cabaret stage with a reprise of her show, An Elpee's Worth of Todd, on Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM and Sunday, November 20 at 4:00 PM at Don't Tell Mama. Musical direction is by MAC award winner Gerry Dieffenbach, directed by MAC award winner Lennie Watts.
Special guest Bobby Conte will join Erin Kommor in 'Begin to Hope', November 20th at 54 Below at 9:30pm.
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has announced the return of THEY WRITE THE SONGS on Sunday, November 13 at 2 pm at NYC's Don't Tell Mama.
Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winning performing artist André De Shields ('Hadestown,' 'Ain't Misbehavin,' 'The Wiz') joins award-winning filmmaker and photographer Sekou Luke (Notes from Harlem) and noted music journalist Christian John Wikane (PopMatters) at The Loft at City Winery on Monday, November 28 for 'Unscripted Live.'
