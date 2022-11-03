Georgia Mendes and More Bring grATTITUDE to Club Cumming

Club Cumming presents Georgia Mendes in grATTITUDE, Friday November 4th, 2022, at 9:30PM. For one night only, join Georgia Mendes, just a quirky gal tryna make it in the big apple, for an unforgettable evening of tunes at Club Cumming. Fresh out of therapy, she is ready to blow the roof off Club Cumming. She will be joined by Musical Director Michael Kaish, and a few of your favorite Broadway actors for an evening full of laughter and tears. This show is directed by Hillary Dominguez and produced by Evan Schild.

Joining Georgia will be Broadway and Film star Ben Levi Ross, Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen & Freddy in Tick, Tick,... Boom! on Netflix, Gabrielle McClinton, Broadway: Paradise Square (Originated the role of Angelina Baker), Chicago, Pippin (Leading Player), Khaliah Johnson, TV: 4400 on The CW and Cate Hayman (Carnegie Mellon University). With Direction by Hillary Dominguez, Musical Direction by Michael Kaish (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Stranger Sings! Parody) produced by Evan Schild (The Old Man & The Pool, POTUS, Runyonland Productions)

Georgia Mendes in grATTITUDE plays Club Cumming (505 East 6th StreetNew York,) on November 4th, 2022.