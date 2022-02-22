George Salazar and Joe Iconis, Julia Murney & More This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

George Salazar & Joe Iconis: TWO-PLAYER GAME 2.0: UPGRADED EDITION - FEB 22-26 AT 7:00 PM (FEB 25 PERFORMANCE AT 9:45 PM)

The February 26 performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite! After being the first show back post-shutdown, George Salazar and Joe Iconis return to Feinstein's/54 Below with an expanded, reloaded, upgraded, reinvented version of their acclaimed cabaret act Two-Player Game.

Salazar, the Drama Desk-nominated actor known for Be More Chill, Lightning Thief, Godspell, and tick tick BOOM, joins with Iconis, the Larson Award-winning musical theatre writer known for Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation, The Black Suits, and his songs for "Smash"... for an intimate yet mind-melding concert you'll never forget!

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening featuring the songs of Joe Iconis, as performed by George Salazar. The two have collaborated on several musicals in the past, and here you'll get a chance to see George share showstoppers he has originated on stage, songs he'd never get to sing, brand new material from upcoming musicals, and more. Expect a rock-and-roll evening of hilarious characters, soaring vocals, and the unstoppable energy of two artists on the rise on stage all by themselves...

Awesome party

I'm so glad I came.

$75 cover charge. $75-$115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Luke Williams & COMPANY: SPEAK UP - FEBRUARY 22 AT 9:45 PM

"It's 2022, and I have something to say."

Luke Williams is at the piano again- and this time, he's brought along an incredible cast of Broadway performers to debut a brand new collection of songs about joy, heartbreak, and (somehow) the American Dream.

Luke has built his career in New York combining pop, rock, and musical theater at world-class venues across the city, so it's fitting for this songwriter to bring a night of original music to his cabaret home at Feinstein's/54 Below. And there's always room for your favorites, so keep an ear out for Luke's signature mashups featuring hit songs from stage, screen, and radio.

Join us as Luke Williams and his spectacular band lead the way from dancing to crying to dancing again, with help from some of the greatest voices New York City has to offer.

Featuring Ryan Andrews, Ben Bogen, Kristy Cates, Roger Dawley, Catherine DeLuce, Jennifer Diamond, Sean Doherty, Jasmine Forsberg, Troy Iwata, Ashley LaLonde, Sarah Lynn Marion, and Daniel Quadrino.

The band will include Billy Smolen on bass, John B. Barry on guitar, Joshua Roberts on drums, and music director Luke Williams on piano.

Arrangements by Luke Williams. The associate producer of this show is Larisa Jiao.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Oliver Houser - FEBRUARY 24 AT 9:45 PM

Join us for an unforgettable evening of original tunes by one of musical theater's most compelling new voices, Oliver Houser. Winner of the inaugural Stephen Schwartz award, the ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award, and a Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship, Oliver has headlined at the Kennedy Center and has presented and developed his work across the country at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the Village Theatre, the NAMT festival and beyond. Featuring a host of guest Broadway performers, join Oliver in his Feinstein's/54 Below debut for an inspiring evening of new music capturing the ridiculous, heartbreaking and joyful experience of being human.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Tepper and Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

Featuring De'Lon Grant, Tony Award® nominee Beth Malone, Jesse Weil, Geena Quintos, Patrick McDermott, and Serena Parrish.

The band will feature Julia Adamy on bass, Micha Burgess on guitar and Daniel Berkery on drums.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Julia Murney: SOOTHE MY SOUL - FEBRUARY 25 & 28 AT 7:00 PM

Julia Murney returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to share in the magical situation known as a non-Zoom concert. With the help of music director Will Van Dyke, a kick ass band and a few wonderful guests, she's revisiting some oldies and dipping into some new; sharing songs that simply make her feel good. She hopes they make you feel good, too.

Julia has appeared on stages from NYC to Kuala Lumpur, performing in shows including Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party and Wicked, singing with symphony orchestras, and generally having a grand time. You may also have seen her on your television or movie screen as good moms, bad moms, hot moms, waitresses who may be moms, or - if you didn't blink - as Jon Hamm's secretary. Her solo album I'm Not Waiting, as well as several original cast albums and the like, are available wherever you can get digital music.

Featuring Eleri Ward (February 25) and Pearl Sun (February 28).

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - FEBRUARY 26 AT 9:45 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Pete Caldera, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Copper Grodin, Brian Charles Rooney, and more stars to be announced!

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - FEBRUARY 27 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Music Direction by Joseph Goodrich.

Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Special guests are Ramona Mallory, Sarah Rice, and Bruce Sabath.

Starring Lucy Austin, Evan Harrington, Lucia Spina, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Alton Fitzgerald White.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Jessie Hooker-Bailey AND Gilbert L. Bailey II - POPULAR IN HIGH SCHOOL: SONGS WE GREW UP ON - FEBRUARY 27 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Broadway's married couple, Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Gilbert L. Bailey II, make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in, Popular in High School: Songs We Grew Up On. They've performed simultaneously on Broadway in shows like Waitress, Beetlejuice, A Bronx Tale, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, but for the first time ever Jessie and Gil are excited to team up and perform together on a New York stage. This dynamic duo will take you on a nostalgic trip through the not so distant past with R&B, Pop, and Hip-Hop goodies from the late 90's and 2000's that you know and love! And who knows, they may even squeeze a hit show tune or two in there too!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

George Salazar & Joe Iconis: TWO PLAYER GAME 2.0: UPGRADED EDITION: February 26 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: February 27 at 7:00pm / Tickets $25

Jessie Hooker-Bailey AND Gilbert L. Bailey II: February 27 at 9:45pm / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.