GROWING PAINS Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 Below will present “Growing Pains: Navigating the Industry as a 20-Something” with RAFCO Talent Management on Saturday, January 18th, 2025. Produced by Michelina Smith (Theatrical Manager) and Dominick Raffaele (Founder/CEO), this dynamic showcase spotlights the plight of emerging artists trying to “make it” in the entertainment industry. How does one navigate the ups and downs of an artistic career? What does it mean to find your “purpose”? Featuring an array of “I Want” songs and iconic Broadway ballads, this talent-stacked performance promises to be an evening of joy, angst, and growth.

Featured talent from RAFCO’s Theatrical Department include Nicolette Boillotat (Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical), Andrew Bova, Erica Faye (The Office! A Musical Parody), Juliana Fuentes Peña, Mike Jubak Jr, Katriana Koppe, Kyra Leigh McKillip, Brenna Patzer, Danny Sanchez, Dara Weinstein, and Sydney Zarlengo. Music direction by Scott Yezzi.

RAFCO Talent Management and their vibrant Theatrical Department present “Growing Pains: Navigating the Industry as a 20-Something” at 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on January 18, 2025 at 930pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

