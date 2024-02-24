GRAND HOTEL 35TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION, Alysha Umphress, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the button below or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

GRAND HOTEL: THE 35TH ANNIVERSARY ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST REUNION CONCERT, HONORING Tommy Tune'S 85TH BIRTHDAY – FEBRUARY 26 & 27 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The performance on February 27 at 7pm will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“We'll Take a Glass Together” when 54 Below presents Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert, Honoring Tommy Tune's 85th Birthday. Original Broadway cast members and special guest stars reunite in an intimate immersive performance of highlights from the landmark Tony Award winning musical.

It's Berlin, 1928. Check into Grand Hotel, where the music never stops! Hear the Tony Award nominated score with music & lyrics by Robert Wright and George Forrest, and additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston, including “We'll Take a Glass Together,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Who Wouldn't Dance With You?,” “Love Can't Happen,” “Villa on a Hill,” “Bonjour Amour!,” and more. Produced, conceived, and directed by original cast member and Tony Award nominee Walter Willison, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show is presented in honor of Broadway legend and 10 time Tony Award winner Tommy Tune's 85th birthday. So take a seat at your table with a view, and we'll celebrate today!

Starring, from the original Broadway cast, Karen Akers, Keith Crowningshield, David Jackson, Ken Jennings, Timothy Jerome, Charles Mandracchia, Hal Robinson, Bob Stillman, David White, and Walter Willison.

With Jennifer Bassey Davis, Susan Wood Duncan, Diane J. Findlay, Michael Choi, and Vanda Polakova.

And Harper Lee Andrews, John Drinkwater, Susie McCollum, Michael Notardonato, and Sheila Wormer.

Grand Hotel is represented by MTI.

STREAMING IS PRESENTED BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT WITH Warner Bros. Theatre VENTURES and MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL (MTI) NEW YORK, NY, USA

For the 7pm performance: $73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees) - $84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Richard Holbrook: TWENTY PLUS FOUR IN 2024 – FEBRUARY 28 AT 7PM

Four time MAC nominee Richard Holbrook returns to 54 Below with a special encore of his critically acclaimed, sold-out 20th anniversary show, now titled for this engagement, Richard Holbrook: Twenty Plus Four In 2024, celebrating his musical partnership with jazz virtuoso Tom Nelson. The show features musical highlights from their acclaimed cabaret shows spotlighting such legendary artists as Fred Astaire, Burton Lane, Richard Rodgers, Alan Jay Lerner, and Charles Aznavour, as well as selections from their album Richard Holbrook Steps Out. Richard and the Tom Nelson trio have been performing in Manhattan for over twenty years at such cabaret venues as Don't Tell Mama, The Metropolitan Room, and Feinstein's at Loews Regency. The show is directed by BroadwayWorld, MAC, and Bistro Award-winning cabaret artist Jeff Harnar.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY, VOLUME 2: SONGS FROM THE 2000S – FEBRUARY 28 AT 9:30PM

Do you wanna “Get Back” to the old days? After an iconic first performance, Main Character Energy is returning to 54 Below! Lauren McCoig (director) and James Stryska (music director) invite you to come live out your main character fantasy with a night of throwback hits from the 2000s. With songs from artists like Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, Jesse McCartney, and more, this show is definitely worth walking “A Thousand Miles” for.

Featuring Chloe Castro-Santos, Quinn Dembecki, Ruby Doran, Tali Green, Peyton Herzog, Autumn Key, María Limón, Liam McGettigan, Alexx Pierce, Anna Smith, Cindy Tsai, and Jordan White.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOMETHING TO SING ABOUT: THE MUSIC OF Michael Valenti – FEBRUARY 29 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for a celebratory evening featuring the music of Broadway composer, Michael Valenti. Championed and mentored by Frank Loesser and Jerry Herman, Valenti's rich catalog of heartfelt and swoon worthy melodies will make you fall in love with classic musical theater all over again. Where better to do so than Broadway's Supper Club? It will be a night of romance, drama, and comedy that you don't want to miss – curated and fine-tuned by the composer himself. With special arrangements from Blood Red Roses, Honky Tonk Nights, Oh, Brother!, Lovesong, and more! Sung by a four-person cast of both new and known faces. Join us and you are sure to leave with a song in your heart!

Music consultation and composition by Michael Valenti.

Produced by Sally Shaw.

Direction by Mark Falconer.

Music direction by Will Buck.

Joined by Will Buck on the piano, Bill Ellison on the bass, and Jeremy Yaddaw on the drums/percussion.

Featuring Dexter Conlin, Sally Shaw, Q. Smith, and Eric Jordan Young.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE THIRD QUADRENNIAL LATE-NIGHT LEAP DAY BONANZA! – FEBRUARY 29 AT 9:30PM

On February 29, 2016, a little show unlike any other popped up at 54 Below. On February 29, 2020, it returned, just in time to have a bit more magic before the shutdown. On February 29, 2024, it's back.

Anything is possible on Leap Day – will there be singing? Probably! Will there be comedy? Maybe! Will there be interactivity? Most likely! Will there be surprises? Definitely! Will there be rhetorical questions?

Put on your best blue and yellow and come find out what the spirit of Leap Day is all about at The Third Quadrennial Late Night Leap Day Bonanza!

Featuring Max Ash, Max Bartos, Jack Blankenship, Rachael Burke, Allison Frasca, Steve Gray, Sara Beth Knight, Colleen Litchfield, Rocky Paterra, Heath Saunders, and more ridiculously great stars to be announced!

With video appearances from Jim O'Heir and Penn & Teller.

Produced/directed by Philip Romano.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND, FEAT. Ali Ewoldt, Aisha Jackson, Emilie Kouatchou, & MORE! – MARCH 1 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! This edition will celebrate Women's History Month. Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Produced by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

Associate produced by Shira Zionce.

Music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Featuring Michelle Bailey, Ali Ewoldt, Aisha Jackson, Savy Jackson, Emilie Kouatchou, Caitlin McNeilage, Kate Rockwell, Carrie St. Louis, Jillian Van Niel, and Kuhoo Verma.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! – MARCH 1 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Now That's What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you'll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget!

Music direction by James Stryska. Hosted by Emily Garven and Zach Kelley.

Featuring Cara Rose DiPietro, Haile Ferrier, Alex Fullerton, Dalita Getzoyan, Kyra Linekin, Logan Marks, Grace McLaughlin, Cal Mitchell, Douglas Morgan, Andrew Purdy, Alexa Renée, Brooks Shatraw, Mickey White, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Alysha Umphress: 15 STORIES – MARCH 2 & 3 AT 7PM

The performance on March 3 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Alysha Umphress returns to 54 Below with a unique new show called 15 Stories. Conceived by Jack Viertel and music directed by Bálint Varga, Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, many television and symphony appearances including with the London Symphony and at La Scala) will take the audience on 15 different rides, performing songs that tell a narrative story from beginning to end – theater songs, country songs, pop songs, gospel and more.

Leaving behind – for the moment – the “I love you,” “I wish I was in love,” “Why don't you love me” genres, each number is a unique journey for a unique character in a unique situation. The songs range from Bock and Harnick and Kurt Weill to Bobby Gentry, Lyle Lovett, Randy Newman, Leiber and Stoller, and then swing back – inevitably – to Stephen Sondheim. This special engagement is an opportunity to see Alysha take on 15 different personae in one evening, featuring one of the most glorious voices there is to be heard anywhere.

Alysha Umphress' Broadway credits include On the Town (Hildy), American Idiot, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Priscilla Queen Of the Desert, and Bring It On. Off Broadway: Scotland, PA, Smokey Joe's Cafe (Lortel nomination for Best Supporting Actress and Chita Rivera Award winner for Best Ensemble). Alysha performed the role of Ruth Sherwood in Wonderful Town with the London Symphony Orchestra, which was recorded on the LSO label. Alysha originated the role of Cee Cee Bloom in the world premiere of Beaches at the Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical). Television credits include “Chicago Med,” “Blue Bloods,” “Girls5eva,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Royal Pains,” and “The Climb.” Alysha can now be seen as Murphy in Netflix's “Bonding.” Alysha was awarded the gold medal this year at the American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah. In addition to the London Symphony Orchestra (under the baton of Sir Simon Rattle), she has sung with the San Francisco Symphony (under the baton on Michael Tilson Thomas) the Boston Pops, The Savannah Philharmonic, the Asheville Symphony, Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg and Orchestre National de Lille and most recently with the Orchestra Teatro Regio Torino at the world famous Teatro alla Scala in Milan. @alyshaumphress

Jack Viertel, Senior Vice-President emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters, also served as the company's Creative Director beginning in 1987, in charge of developing projects for the company's Broadway theaters, including five of August Wilson's ten–play Century Cycle, M. Butterfly, Angels in America, Grand Hotel, City of Angels, and others. He produced the Patti LuPone revival of Gypsy, conceived the long running Smokey Joe's Café and the critically acclaimed After Midnight, and served as the dramaturg for Hairspray and Dear Evan Hansen. The musical and movie The Promwere developed from his original concept. From 2000 to 2020 he served as Artistic Director of the Tony-honored Encores! series, presenting 65 Broadway musical revivals. He is the author of The New York Times bestseller The Secret Life of the American Musical and a new novel, Broadway Melody. He began his professional career playing national bottleneck steel guitar behind Bonnie Raitt, Son House, and The Pointer Sisters.

$78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees) - $122.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra! – MARCH 2 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra – The Second Century – A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like “One For My Baby,” “Chicago,” “My Way,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel

Featuring Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Luke Hawkins, Ryan Knowles, Elena Mindlina, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HIDDEN GEMS: OUR FAVORITE SELECTIONS FROM SONG CYCLES – MARCH 3 AT 9:30PM

Directed and produced by Nicky Redd and Celeste Javier, this captivating show highlights a talented ensemble of singers and musicians who will take the stage to showcase their favorite songs from various song cycles, ranging from well known cabaret classics to brand new works!

Prepare for a night of high energy and beautiful stories from song cycles, including Songs for a New World by Jason Robert Brown, 35MM by Ryan Scott Oliver, Elegies: A Song Cycle by William Finn, Edges by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, In Pieces by Joey Contreras, and more. These numbers will resonate with every audience member. From poignant ballads to infectious rhythms, each song will transport you to a different world, inviting you to experience the power and beauty of song cycles like never before.

Join us for an unforgettable night of musical exploration! Whether you're a seasoned lover of song cycles or new to this genre, this show is sure to leave you inspired, uplifted, and with a renewed appreciation for the hidden treasures within the world of musical theater.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Hannah Adams, Taylor Baxter, Addison Clover, Hero Cordileone, Gabrielle Driese, Morgan Dudley, Cydney Gleckner, Brooke Henderson, Tyler Luff, Mars, Haley Jane Massey, Ellen McGihon, Erica Molfetto, Anthony Nardulli, Akasha Nelson, Moana Poyer, Andres Reyes, Will Tully, and Kylie Wu.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

