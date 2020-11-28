Free Kritzerland Holiday Concert Will Stream Online

For the 111th Kritzerland show, it's the most wonderful time of the year (at home) and Kritzerland's annual holiday show. There'll be mistletoe, there'll be snow, there'll be chestnuts roasting on an open fire, along with classic Christmas songs from Broadway, Hollywood, and the Great American Songbook, along with some lesser known songs and some songs you might not know at all. There's a great cast, holiday cheer, and maybe even a surprise or two.

The show is free, as always, but donations are gratefully accepted for the Golden West Chapter of ALS. So, join host and producer Bruce Kimmel and co-producer Doug Haverty and the amazing cast and musical director to ring in the holiday season. Musical Direction is by: Richard Allen.

The concert takes place on December 13, 2020.

Cast includes:

DANIEL THOMAS BELLUSCI [Winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre, Little Black Shadows (Daniel) South Coast Rep, Urinetown Courage Theatre]

KLEA BLACKHURST [Off B'way: Panama Hattie (Hattie), Party Face, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (Cissy), Bingo (Bernice/Marilyn), Radio Gals (Rennabelle); Regional: Hello, Dolly! (Dolly), Radio Gals]

LIZ CALLAWAY [Broadway: Miss Saigon (Ellen), Baby (Lizzie) Tony nom, Cats (Grizzabela); Film: Anastasia (Anya/Anastasia), Lion King II, The Return of Jafar, (Jasmine), The Swan Princess (Odette).]

PEYTON KIRKNER [Regional: The Secret Garden (Mary Lennox), Chance; A Carol Christmas (Trina), In My Mind's Eye (Patty), The Group Rep; Live: Featured Soloist, US Open, Arthur Ashe Stadium]

LIZ LARSEN [B'way: Beautiful (Genie), Hairspray (Velma), Rocky Horrow Show (Columbia), Damn Yankees (Gloria), Most Happy Fella (Cleo), Starmites (Bizabara), Fiddler on the Roof (Chava)]

KERRY O'MALLEY [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]

HARTLEY POWERS: [Regional: A Carol Christmas (Carol), Avenue Q (Kate Monster/Lucy-the-Slut), The Man Who Came to Dinner (Maggie), Tongue of a Bird (Charlotte/US); Film: Mr. Saturday Night]

SAMI STAITMAN [Off B'way: The Green Room-A Musical (Anna Kearns); Regional: Welcome to My World (Molly) TGC-Burbank, Singing in the Rain, Cabrillo; L'il Abner LACC; TV: House of Lies]

ADRIENNE STIEFEL [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]

SAL VIVIANO: [B'way: The Full Monty (Reg), The Life (JoJo), Falsettos (Whizzer), Romance/Romance (Alfred/Sam); Off B'way: Weird Romance, Hamlet-The Opera; Film: Black Roses, The Jitters]

MACKENZIE WRAP [OCSA: 9-to-5: The Musical (Judy Bernly), Regional: The Bridges of Madison County (Carolyn), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), SHREK - The Musical (Teen Fiona)]

ROBERT YACKO [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

Facebook LIVE link: https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos

YouTube LIVE link: https://www.youtube.com/user/haineshisway/featured?view_as=subscriber

The event is free, but Kritzerland is suggesting donations to the ALS: Golden West Chapter, which can be made at donate.alsagoldenwest.org.

