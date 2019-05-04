Fred Aiese Reprises 'Ballads, Blues And A Boy From Brooklyn'

Singer Fred Aiese reprises his show Ballads, Blues And A Boy From Brooklyn at Don't Tell Mama on Sunday, May 5 at 1:30 PM with a second show scheduled for Monday, July 15 at 7 PM. Rick Jensen is at the piano. The show, directed by Lina Koutrakos, features a diversity of material, sung in different styles from well known to the somewhat "obscure," from Bobby Troup to Tom Waits to traditional blues-with a dollop of humor thrown into the act for good measure.

Ballads, Blues And A Boy From Brooklyn, Sunday, May 5 at 1:30 PM and Monday, July 15 at 7 PM, $20.00 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum per person, CASH ONLY. For more information and tickets, go to www.donttellmamanyc.com or call 212-757-0788 after 4 PM.

Don't Tell Mama is located at, 343 W 46th St (between 8th & 9th Ave), New York, NY





