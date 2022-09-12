Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Former Equity Presidnet Nick Wyman to Perform at Caveat in October

The night will feature Ali Reed (Baby Wants Candy), Kathleen Armenti (Wonderland), Geoff Grimwood (Fake Church), Nikita Burdein (The Magnet) and more.

Sep. 12, 2022  

On October 5th at Caveat, actor and former Equity President Nick Wyman (Boardwalk Empire, Planes Trains and Automobiles) ) sits down to an interview about the more obscure aspects of his career with comic Rory Scholl (AMAZON Storytellers, Off Broadway's HELP, ). Then a group of New York's finest improvisers turn his life into a series of hilarious short form improv games and scenes.

With Ali Reed (Baby Wants Candy)

Kathleen Armenti ( Wonderland)

Geoff Grimwood ( Fake Church)

Nikita Burdein ( The Magnet)

Oct 5th, 7pm, Tix are $15

Caveat

21 A Clinton street

New York NY 10002

https://caveat.nyc

ABOUT Caveat

In our shows, you'll not only see comedians, storytellers, drag queens, and musicians, but also doctors, lawyers, professors, city-planners, astronomers, biologists, and even the odd particle physicist because our formula is simple: when someone is passionate about what they're talking about, it's amazing to watch!


