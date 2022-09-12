Former Equity Presidnet Nick Wyman to Perform at Caveat in October

On October 5th at Caveat, actor and former Equity President Nick Wyman (Boardwalk Empire, Planes Trains and Automobiles) ) sits down to an interview about the more obscure aspects of his career with comic Rory Scholl (AMAZON Storytellers, Off Broadway's HELP, ). Then a group of New York's finest improvisers turn his life into a series of hilarious short form improv games and scenes.

With Ali Reed (Baby Wants Candy)

Kathleen Armenti ( Wonderland)

Geoff Grimwood ( Fake Church)

Nikita Burdein ( The Magnet)

Purchase Tickets HERE!

Oct 5th, 7pm, Tix are $15

Caveat

21 A Clinton street

New York NY 10002

https://caveat.nyc

ABOUT Caveat

