Fergie L. Philippe To Make Solo Debut At 54 Below

Catch the Broadway star's solo performance on October 15th, 2023.

54 Below will present Fergie L. Philippe: Honey Melodies and Old Fashioneds. The esteemed venue, commonly nicknamed as Broadway's living room, will play host to the Hamilton and Camelot star in his solo debut. The evening is set to feature a wide array of selections from the Great American Songbook and new arrangements of some familiar hits from film and television, along with some special guests and an eight-piece band.

 

Fergie L. Philippe has been seen on Broadway in Hamilton as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison and in Camelot as Sir Sagramore. He has been featured on television in The Good Fight, Law and Order: SVU and The Gilded Age, as well as the film Space Cadet. Fergie is also a writer, musician, puppeteer and director and is working to soon produce his own works with his production company “Et Toi Productions.”

 

The show's description states: “Fergie L. Philippe slows things down with a cozy and mostly jazzy evening of some of his favorite tunes by Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and maybe even Jim Henson. Featuring a full band and special guests, songs to look forward to include: “It's Only A Paper Moon,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “Nature Boy,” and “It's Not Easy Being Green.” Come down to 54 Below for a warm and toasty autumnal affair with Fergie L. Philippe.”

 

Ben Caplan will produce and music direct the evening as well as provide original orchestrations and arrangements.

 

Fergie. L Philippe: Honey Melodies and Old Fashioneds plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, October 15th 2023 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees.) Premium tickets are $60 ($67.50 with fees.) Livestream tickets are available for $25 plus fees. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

 

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

 

 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.




