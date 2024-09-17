Felicia Finley Joins The 10th Anniversary Celebration Of DUETS: The Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Felicia Finley joins the tenth anniversary of DUETS: The Concert Series, at 54 Below on October 24th at 54 Below.

Felicia Finley has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. She is best known for originating the role of Linda in The Wedding Singer, which earned her critical acclaim. Felicia has also performed in roles such as Amneris in Aida, Tanya in Mamma Mia!, and April in the original production of The Life. Her Broadway debut in Smokey Joe's Café marked the beginning of a distinguished career.

A graduate of the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts (NOCCA), Felicia's career has spanned Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, and regional theater, including roles in Forbidden Broadway, Catch Me If You Can, Damn Yankees (opposite André De Shields), and Evita.

Recently, Felicia earned recognition for Patsy & Fe: Backwoods to Broadway, a cabaret developed in collaboration with musical director Michael McBride and director JoAnne Zielinski. Described as "captivating" by critics, the show follows her journey from Appalachian roots to Broadway. Her portrayal of Patsy Cline in A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline also earned her Best Actress in 2023, and she is set to reprise the role in 2025.

She has earned awards such as New York's Bistro Award for Best Cabaret and Drama League's Most Distinguished Performer. Her album, Great Mood for a Tuesday, is available on iTunes.

Felicia is grateful for the love and support of her husband, Paul Stancato, with whom she shares many creative ventures. Felicia has been a dedicated supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS for over 25 years and is an advocate for animal rescues.

DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein future Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Previously announced performers of the 10th Anniversary Edition include: Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liar's Original Sin, Jagged Little Pill), Natalie Choo, Bryanna Cuthill, Katelyn Harold, Mary Nikols, Mike Shapiro, and Emma Valentine.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo with music direction by Andrea Yohe.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 10 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, October 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29-$73. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

