Feinstein's/54 Below Will Present IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents In the Trenches: A Parenting Musical on April 30, 2020, at 7:00PM.

Join two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their new post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent Greatest Hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on "The Most Dangerous Thing In The Room", tap dancing towards bleach, knives, and tide pods; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the "Second Child Blues"; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the "official mom uniform"; Dad discovers he's not the "ice-cream and movie-night cool parent" but rather the "do your homework real parent" amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and Mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of a LaGuardia bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.

Sold out audiences have called this "potty-mouthed parent party" "relatable," "hilarious," "laugh-til-you-cry," and "heartwarming." The score features a wide array of musical styles, from doo-wop to hip hop, Gilbert and Sullivan patter to 80's rock, Motown to musical theater and more, "all delivered with power and finesse." Similar to I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Book of Mormon, and Avenue Q, the show contains adult language and humor and is a perfect date night or moms' night out.

Join the composers and the original cast of In the Trenches for a concert-style performance of the show. Cast members Marcos Ospina, Vidushi Goyal, Emma Martin, and Scott Rathbun will be joined by frequent 54 Below contributor and pantsless star of 2019's Be More Chill Jason "Sweettooth" Williams, playing the show's saucy-but-wise narrator. The show features book, music, and lyrics by real-life parents and married couple Graham and Kristina Fuller; is orchestrated, co-arranged and music directed by pianist Dan Graeber; and is directed by Robert Michael Sanders.

In the Trenches plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 30, 2020, at 7:00PM. There is a $45-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





