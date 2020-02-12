Feinstein's/54 Below Will Present Dot-Marie Jones and More in WEIRD! THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Dot-Marie Jones (Glee, Rock of Ages) in "WEIRD! THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT!" for one night only on March 22, 2020 at 9:30pm. Weird! The Musical is a new original musical based on the popular books, The Weird Series by Erin Frankel & Paula Heaphy, which tells one story of bullying from three different female perspectives, one who is being bullied, a bystander, and the one using bullying behavior.

Dot-Marie Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee for her role as Glee's Coach Beiste, is set to make her Feinstein's/54 Below debut, sharing the stage with regulars Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Charlotte Maltby (The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music).

Rounding out the cast are Alyssa Muniz, Britt Dorazio, Kelsie Deyo, Ricky Marchese, Morgan Smith and Laurént Grant Williams.

"WEIRD! THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT!" will be directed by the show's original directors and writers, Shawn Forster & Dani Ryan, and produced by Peaceful Schools Productions. The show will be music directed by Roy George.

"WEIRD! THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, March 22 at 9:30 p.m. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Dot Marie Jones has received three consecutive Emmy® Award nominations for her role as football coach 'Shannon Beiste' on FOX's megahit television show Glee. In its third season, the show received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Other film and television roles include Boondock Saints, Patch Adams, Modern Family, Jane the Virgin, 2 Broke Girls, Married with Children, Nip/Tuck, Teachers, Venice the Series, Prison Break. In addition to her acting career, Jones is a 15-time World Arm Wrestling Champion.

MORE ABOUT Brynn Williams

Brynn is most known for the roles of Cassie in the original Broadway cast of 13 The Musical, Ursula in Broadway's Bye Bye Birdie!, and original Broadway cast of The SpongeBob Musical. Additional Broadway Credits include: Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Betty Lou Who), In My Life, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Most recent appearances include Freedom Riders (Diane Nash) at the Acorn Theatre, and Off-Broadway in David Bowie's Lazarus!





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You