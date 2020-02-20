Feinstein's/54 Below Announces New Sunday Brunch

Starting March 15, Feinstein's/54 Below will be offering a Broadway Brunch on Sundays from 11am to 3pm. The brunch will feature live piano music and a scrumptious savory and sweet buffet from Executive Chef Wayne Ricco. Highlights include made to order Omelets with choice of toppings, a Carving of the Day, and a buffet that will feature classic selections such as Eggs Benedict, Peach and Hazelnut Stuffed French Toast, Smoked Salmon, and more, as well as a selection of fresh salads. The Dessert Station will present an array of international mini pastries, mousses, cookies, bars, tarts, and cakes.

Timed to be a convenient, pre-theatre option for matinee crowds, the Broadway Brunch will be accompanied by piano gently playing show tunes and other standards to create a festive, yet relaxing atmosphere.

Brunch is priced at $34.95 per person ($14.95 for children under the age of 12), with a Bottomless Drink Option (unlimited Mimosas, Bellinis and Bloody Marys) for an additional $19.95. Tax and gratuity are not included. Reservations are not required but are strongly recommended. Parties of 6 and over must call to reserve. Brunch will be served from 11am to 3pm, with a final seating at 1:45pm.

Please note that the Broadway Brunch will not be offered on Sunday, May 10. Instead, Feinstein's/54 Below will present its annual "A Very Broadway Mother's Day" at 1:30pm, with doors opening at 11:30am. This special matinee performance will feature a prix fixe brunch menu and performances from Broadway moms and their children. Information at www.54below.com/mothersday.

For reservations and information, visit www.54below.com/Brunch or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You