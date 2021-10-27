Feinstein's at the Nikko Announces Extension of BRATPACK

Due to ticket demand, Feinstein's at the Nikko and For The Record Live-the nationally acclaimed genre-bending series that brings classic movie soundtracks to thrilling life on stage-announced the extension of BratPack, the celebrated immersive '80s theatrical live-concert event featuring music and moments from some of the '80s most beloved high-school comedies. Originally scheduled to close on Saturday, November 6, performances will now take place every Friday and Saturday through December 3, and Thursday through Saturday beginning December 9, 2021 through Saturday, January 1, 2022. Tickets ($89) for all remaining performances are on sale now by visiting BratPackLive.com. A limited number of "Detention Hall" tickets ($104) are available each performance and include pre-reserved seating, a priority entry line and a limited-edition BratPack note-pad & pen for passing notes in class. Audience members are encouraged to don their favorite '80s attire. Ticket prices are subject to change based without notice.



"It's been thrilling to see audiences come out for one of the most joyous musical productions I've ever worked on," says Randy Taradash, Creative Director and General Manager of Feinstein's at the Nikko. "Every performance we have patrons from their teens into their 70s on their feet and singing along to their favorite '80s tunes. I'm excited that in a time where we're all rediscovering our love of live music and theater that we can extend BratPack and continue to welcome audiences to this totally unique and party-like theatrical concert."



Stepping into a revamped Feinstein's at the Nikko, audiences will be taken on a totally excellent adventure as they are transported to 1980's Shermer, Illinois for a 360-degree live-concert experience inhabited by the cinematic teen icons made famous by the popular 1980's high school dramedies that defined a generation. Hailed as "a whole lot of fun" (TheaterDogs) and "gloriously funny" (SFist), the all-new production-built specifically for Feinstein's at the Nikko by the original creative team-features an exciting Bay Area cast of actor/musicians that rock out to a rad setlist from legendary '80s teen flicks, including "The Breakfast Club," "Fast Times At Ridgemont High," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Pretty In Pink," "Say Anything," "Sixteen Candles," "Some Kind of Wonderful," "St. Elmo's Fire," and "Valley Girl."



The cast for BratPack includes Matt Herrero (Rebel, beginning Nov. 12), Rachel Lark (Basketcase, through Nov. 5), Michael Martinez (Jock), Zahan Mehta (Rebel, through Nov. 6), Danielle Mendoza (Basketcase, beginning Nov. 6) Bryan Munar (Geek), May Ramos (Princess), and Scott Taylor-Cole (Mister), with musical direction by Matt Grandy. Roeen Nooran performs as Jock and Geek at select performances.



The production and creative team from the acclaimed Los Angeles production includes executive producer Shane Scheel, director and adapter Anderson Davis, choreographer and associate director Sumie Maeda, musical supervisor Jesse Vargas, lighting designer Mike Berger, costume designer Steve Mazurek, set designer Matthew Steinbrenner, sound designer Ben Soldate, producer (San Francisco) Ken Savage, and production stage manager Miranda Erin Campbell.



Feinstein's at the Nikko has reopened with the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff as our top priority and is vaccination-only destination. All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination by all parties must be shown before entering. Proof can be in the form of your physical vaccination card, a digital photo of your vaccination card on your phone, or proof through an official web-based Covid-vaccination registry system (including the state of CA or recognized health-care providers). In all cases, the name of patron, the date of last vaccination shot, and a matching photo-ID must be made available at time of entry. All protocols and safety measures are in-line with the standards and guidelines as set forth by the City and County of San Francisco. Following the updated guidelines as set forth by the City of San Francisco, guests will be required to wear masks at all times while in Hotel Nikko and in our performance spaces. All patrons are required to wear a mask anytime you're not actively eating or drinking, including every time a server approaches the table. Ticket holders must agree to these policies during the ticketing process to complete their order.