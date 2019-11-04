Feinstein's/ 54 Below To Present SWITCHED: CURRENT AND FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TRADE PLACES!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Growing Up Broadway in Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places! on Thursday, June 27th at 9:30 PM.

In a "Freaky Friday" turn of events, current and former Broadway kids trade places! Growing Up Broadway presents Switched where current Broadway kids sing the songs of roles that they need to wait a few years to take the stage with, while former Broadway "kids" sing the songs of the roles that they might be a bit too old to play. This is a show that the young theater lover (or the young at heart) can't miss!

Conceived and Produced by (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield and musical direction by (dad of a current Broadway kid) David John Madore

Cast Includes:

· Larissa Auble (Show Boat)

· Audrey Bennett (Amélie, Frozen)

· James Bernard (The Sound of Music National Tour)

· Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime)

· Jordan Cole (School of Rock)

· Emerson Davis (Once on This Island)

· Jonathan Demar (A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden)

· Katherine Leigh Doherty (Mary Poppins, A Little Night Music)

· Kathryn Faughnan (Mary Poppins)

· Ellis Gage (James & the Giant Peach World Premier)

· Carly Gendell (School of Rock)

· Ellie Kim (School of Rock)

· Kylie Kuioka (The King and I National Tour, Panama Hattie at the York Theatre)

· Ellen Marlow (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

· Daniel Quadrino (Bye Bye Birdie, Newsies, Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour)

· Addison Valentino (Anastasia National Tour)

· Keaton Whittaker (A Little Night Music)

· Brynn Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, In My Life, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 13, Bye Bye Birdie, SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour)

Growing Up Broadway in Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, June 27th at 9:30 PM. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





