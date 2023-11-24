Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Four - The Towers Of Power

The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude

Day Twenty-Four: The Towers of Power - The Nunziata Brothers

One hears, often, of the best friend relationship between siblings, and even more so when the siblings are twins. If you ask them, today, about their relationship, Will and Anthony Nunziata will tell you that they are best friends. Growing up, that friendship served them, as both brothers had an interest in show business, both brothers enjoyed performing, and both brothers worked well together as performers in show business. Indeed, the Nunziatas were a successful brother act, making music, making laughter, making harmonies, and making audiences happy. Together Anthony and Will had a good thing going as an onstage team, with concert bookings and album sales, and a bright future.

The Nunziatas still have bright futures. Only, the Nunziatas are not a team anymore... at least, not on the stage.

Anthony now lives in Nashville. He moved there almost two years ago to nurture his songwriting career, which was going well before the relocation and, since, has begun to really boom. Will still lives in Manhattan. He stayed here with his family and his own booming career as a director. Best friends, still? You bet. Do they still work together from time to time? Well… Will might lend a behind-the-scenes helping hand when Anthony has a concert to present. But the Nunziata boys have definitely struck out on their own. And nobody cheers louder for each man, than his own twin.

Will Nunziata has an eye toward storytelling from a director’s standpoint. Starting in cabaret and concert, he showed a gift for guiding the divas of the industry to glossy and glamorous, proper and pristine nightclub acts reminiscent of the headliners of Las Vegas and Atlantic City. In short order, Will found himself working behind the movie camera and developing properties written for the theatrical industry. His roster of projects is so full that it might look, to the naked eye, like he cannot possibly get it done. What the naked eye doesn’t see is the determination. Will won’t stop until each detail has been delved into and delivered unto every project so that the artistry that the public consumes is of the highest order.

Anthony Nunziata has an ear for storytelling with song. He has taken his gift for singing (along with a voice so luscious that the radios of the world practically cry out for it) and styled it into a skill for songwriting. Working alone or crafting with collaborators, Anthony has been cranking out one modern classic after another, whether it is a song that would go well on the Top 40, a composition to inspire hope and humanity, or a heavenly holiday offering for your Christmas party playlist. He tours constantly to at capacity houses and in 2023 this native New Yorker made his debut at the Cafe Carlyle, achieving one of his personal goals and lifelong dreams.

And with all of their success, The Brothers Nunziata always come back to that with which they were raised: the importance of family. Anthony’s social media is rich with photos of nieces, nephews and relatives of every nature, and there is not one Will Nunziata-helmed show that doesn't find his husband, Joseph Amodeo, sitting front and center, and always, always, always, there is a mention in every show, every interview, every conversation of “Mama Nunz” - the boys’ beloved mother.

It’s about heart. It’s about art. And it’s about being a brother … to each other or to anybody in their chosen circle who needs a shoulder to lean on for just a few minutes or for a lifetime. That is the power of being one of the Nunziata Twins, and these men wield that power well, very, very well, every moment of every day of their blessed and beautiful lives.

Will and Anthony had a birthday on Thanksgiving Day, 2023. Happy birthday, Gents!

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of Anthony Nunziata HERE.

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of a Will Nunziata-directed show HERE.

Next up for each Nunziata:

Will Nunziata

Will has some industry presentations of plays he is directing. ANONYMOUS ROSE: A NEW MUSICAL will present November 29th at 1 pm at Open Jar Studios (read about it HERE). BY THE END OF TONIGHT, a dark comedy by Trey Everett, will present at Open Jar on December 7th at 2 pm (read about it HERE).

Will is directing a concert presentation of the new musical MIKE & MINDY'S WILD WEEKEND BASH that will play on November 30th at 54 Below (Ticket link HERE).

Will is directing WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL, opening off-Broadway January 25th with previews starting January 17th (Ticket link HERE, and more information HERE).

Will is the director, co-book writer and co-creator of FIGARO: A NEW MUSICAL, opening on the West End, summer of 2024. The world premiere recording will have a release concert on March 4, 2024 at The Green Room 42 (Ticket link HERE and Figaro website HERE).

Anthony Nunziata

Anthony will be dropping a brand new single off his brand new album beginning January 5th, 2024, and every month, for five months, drop a new one, leading up to the entire album release.

The album of originals called “The Time We Have” is an adult-contemporary pop album of original songs including co-writes with Blessing Offor (“Brighter Days,” Dove-Award Winner), Jeff Franzel (Josh Groom, Placido Domingo), Maria Christensen (Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion), and Tom Kimmel (Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Cash), Mary Kutter (Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith).

Anthony has a new single out that was reviewed HERE and he is on tour - his tour dates can be found in the above-mentioned review or on his website.

Anthony’s pronouns are he/him/his.

Will’s pronouns are he/him/his.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Anthony Nunziata (above)

Will Nunziata (above)